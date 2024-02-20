Adele wasn't too happy about this whole situation one bit

Adele, the Grammy-winning powerhouse, finally addressed the viral meme that set the internet ablaze, shedding light on the moment of looking unimpressed while sitting courtside at a 2022 NBA All-Stars game, PageSix reports.

some dvmb people think Taylor could just say no to NFL filming her during games while that’s literally what Adele did and NBA filmed her either way also i love the way she tells her stories 😂 pic.twitter.com/E0w0rMFzI6 — ver🪩nica⸆⸉ (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) February 18, 2024

During her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, the 35-year-old songstress shared the backstory behind the infamous image, offering insight into her true feelings at the time. Contrary to assumptions, Adele revealed that she felt uncomfortable with the attention, expressing her disdain for the trappings of fame. Despite being in the midst of a star-studded event, Adele confessed that she simply wanted to enjoy the game and, in her words, “was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan.”

The singer recounted her interaction with the camera crew, explaining that she had declined their requests to film her, only to find herself reluctantly captured on screen against her wishes. Her apparent indifference in the meme, she clarified, stemmed from frustration rather than apathy, as she felt her privacy had been disregarded.

Addressing another point of speculation, Adele vehemently denied rumors of having undergone lip filler injections. Asserting her natural features, she proudly declared, “I have naturally big lips…I don’t need filler.” She attributed any perceived differences in her appearance to her mood at the time, emphasizing that she was sulking due to feeling intruded upon by the cameras.

Despite the humorous nature of the meme and her memeable facial expressions, Adele's revelation offers a glimpse into the complexities of navigating fame and the scrutiny that accompanies it. Her candid explanation underscores the importance of respecting boundaries and highlights the challenges of maintaining privacy in the public eye.