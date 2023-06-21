Adele bought Sylvester Stallone's home for $58 million, but something extra came with the purchase. Back in 2022, when the singer purchased the action star's Beverly Hills mansion, she wanted him to leave his statue of his iconic character Rocky Balboa. Anything less would “blow the whole deal,” per People.

Sylvester Stallone wanted to take the statue with him, but she wasn't okay with that. “But [Adele] said, ‘That's a no deal. That's gonna blow the whole deal,'” he said. “She wanted the statue.”

Ultimately, Stallone handed over the statue and has even kept in touch watching her renovations unfold since the purchase. He said: “[I] like what she's doing, she's making it gorgeous.”

The Mediterranean style home was first built in 1994 by Edward Granzbach in the Beverly Park neighborhood. With 21,000 square feet, the house comfortably sits eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, three half-baths, and a massive patio. Surrounding the secluded property is rolling hills and park-like grounds. But the beauty wasn't what sealed the deal for Adele.

The statue of Rocky made the house a done deal. Adele is a major fan of the story and its series of sequels and spinoffs. Rocky did win three Oscars after all, including Best Picture. It was the highest-grossing film of 1976.

The statue of Rocky is 12 1/2 feet and weighs 1,800 pounds with Rocky posing in a mid air punch. It's an exact replica of the same statue by A. Thomas Schomburg. Schomburg created the original statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the legendary film. Stallone purchased the replica for $403,657, but now it rests in the hands of the English singer.