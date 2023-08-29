Adele revealed that she recently that she fell backstage. The singer who has extended her Las Vegas residency to Nov. 4, said that she collapsed due to her sciatica.

“They picked my whole body up off the floor,” Adele explained to the crowd at her concert, per The Sun. “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.”

According to Penn Medicine, “sciatica refers to pain, weakness, numbness, or tingling in the leg. It is caused by injury to or pressure on the sciatic nerve. Sciatica is a symptom of a medical problem. It is not a medical condition by itself.”

This is not the first time the singer has explained how she has had pain in her back.

“I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless,” she explained in an interview to The Face magazine at the time.

“Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much,” she added. “It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more.”

The British singer announced that her residency, Weekends with Adele, located in Vegas would start at the end of last year. It ran from Nov. 18 to March 25, 2023. She has since extended the residency which started in June and will conclude in Nov. 2023. The show is held Fridays and Saturdays in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.