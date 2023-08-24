This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

On this notable day of August 24 (8/24), commemorated as Kobe Bryant Day to honor his life and enduring legacy, our enthusiasm for his iconic footwear has been rekindled by the introduction of the new Kobe Halo collection. For those looking to find a vintage throwback buy to his days with Adidas, acquiring a pair of Kobe's esteemed Adidas sneakers has indeed posed a challenge. Yet, through our meticulous exploration, we have compiled a collection of the finest Kobe Bryant shoes available for online purchase. In homage to his profound influence on the game, our thoughtfully curated selection now serves as a guiding light, presenting a variety of options that encapsulate not only his basketball excellence but also his lasting impact.

As the world unites in commemorating Kobe Bryant's legacy on this special occasion, our guide offers clarity within the realm of Kobe Bryant sneakers. The online marketplace can sometimes prove to be uncertain in terms of authenticity, making it crucial to source from verified resellers who guarantee quality. Fortunately, we have taken the effort out of this process, handpicking options that uphold the authenticity and essence of Kobe's greatness. So, prepare to step into Kobe Bryant's legacy, not only by lacing up his sneakers but also by embracing his influence on the game and beyond. Here are our top selections of Adidas Kobe Bryant shoes available for purchase online today (with decent size availability).

StockX – Per the StockX website: “StockX empowers you to Bid and Buy at real-time prices that reflect the current demand.” Prices may vary.

KICKS CREW – Per the KICKS CREW website: “KICKS CREW is the global e-commerce platform for sneakers and apparel. We have the widest selections and authenticity is guaranteed.” Prices may vary.

Adidas Crazy 97 EQT Kobe Bryant 1997 Slam Dunk Contest (2022) – RGPUNB/RUNNINWHITE/GOLSLD

The Adidas Crazy 97 EQT 2022 “Kobe Bryant 1997 Slam Dunk Contest” is a captivating tribute to Kobe Bryant's legendary performance in the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest. With its unique design and historical significance, these sneakers celebrate Kobe's iconic moment that marked the beginning of his illustrious career. The Crazy 97 EQT 2022 iteration blends nostalgic elements with modern performance features, making them a versatile choice for both basketball action and everyday style. The Adidas Crazy 97 EQT 2022 “Kobe Bryant 1997 Slam Dunk Contest” stands as a timeless reminder of Kobe's impact on the game and his enduring legacy, making it a cherished addition to any sneaker collection for fans who appreciate his journey and contributions.

Adidas Top Ten 2000 ‘Kobe Vino Pack' – White/Cork

The Adidas Top Ten 2000 “Kobe Vino Pack” is a captivating homage to Kobe Bryant's celebrated “Vino” nickname (he gets better with age) and his enduring influence on basketball culture. With its distinctive design and wine-inspired theme, these sneakers pay tribute to Kobe's longevity and excellence. The “Vino Pack” iteration blends historical significance with modern style, making them a unique choice for both on-court performance and off-court fashion. The Adidas Top Ten 2000 “Kobe Vino Pack” stands as a symbolic representation of Kobe's impact and legacy, making it a standout addition to sneaker enthusiasts' collections who appreciate the intersection of sport, innovation, and storytelling in their footwear.

Adidas Crazy 8 ‘Kobe Vino Pack' – Maroon

Speaking of the Vino lineup of Kobe sneakers, the Adidas Crazy 8 “Kobe Vino” is a captivating tribute to Kobe Bryant's iconic “Vino” nickname and his basketball legacy. With its distinct design, rich maroon color, and wine-inspired theme, these sneakers celebrate Kobe's enduring influence on the game. The “Kobe Vino” iteration blends basketball heritage with a modern aesthetic, making them a unique choice for both on-court performance and off-court style. The adidas Crazy 8 “Kobe Vino” stands as a symbolic representation of Kobe's impact and legacy, making it a cherished addition to sneaker enthusiasts' collections who appreciate his contributions and want to wear a piece of his journey.

Adidas Crazy 1 Kobe ‘Stormtrooper' 2022 – White/Black

The Adidas Crazy 1 x Kobe Bryant “Stormtrooper” is a striking testament to Kobe's basketball prowess and his impact on sneaker culture. With its unique design and featuring a “Stormtrooper” colorway, these sneakers showcase the fusion of basketball heritage, contemporary style, and pop culture. The Crazy 1 silhouette pays homage to Kobe's legacy while offering a modern twist that resonates with sneaker enthusiasts. Crafted for both performance and fashion, the adidas Crazy 1 x Kobe Bryant “Stormtrooper” is a standout addition to any collection, capturing the essence of sport and innovation in one dynamic package. May the force, and Mamba, be with you.

Adidas Crazy 1 ‘Kobe Vino Pack' – Maroon/Cork

To finish out and almost complete the original Adidas Kobe ‘Vino Pack,' the Adidas Crazy 1 Kobe Vino Pack, available on StockX, showcases a distinctive and captivating style. The color scheme of maroon and cork elements in the design creates a truly unique and eye-catching aesthetic. The maroon shade pays homage to Kobe Bryant's influential basketball journey, while the cork accents add an extra layer of sophistication and individuality. This combination blends the rich heritage of basketball with a modern and contemporary touch, resulting in a visually striking sneaker that resonates with sneaker enthusiasts. The Adidas Crazy 1 Kobe Vino Pack captures both Kobe's legacy and the artistry of sneaker design, making it an exceptional addition to collections that value the convergence of history and modern flair.

Adidas Crazy 1 Kobe ‘Lakers Home' 2006 – White/Bold Gold/Court Purple

The Adidas Crazy 1 Kobe ‘Lakers Home' returns to the market for the first time since 2006, embracing its original design cues. This rendition's Lakers-inspired ensemble aligns perfectly with the team's alternate home uniforms. The upper portion features a clean “Footwear White” that blankets the toe boxes, mesh tongues, and side panels, showcasing subtle tonal Three Stripes branding. Delicate “Court Purple” accents highlight the Adidas logos embroidered on the tongues, toe tip molds, and midsole centers. Completing the Lakers theme, vibrant “Bold Gold” bursts emerge through the interior liners, heels, and outsole treading. The Adidas Crazy 1 Kobe ‘Lakers Home' combines nostalgic design elements with a contemporary twist, offering sneaker enthusiasts a captivating blend of basketball history and modern aesthetics.