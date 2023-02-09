Advance Wars marches onto the Nintendo Switch on April 08, 2022. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a remake of the beloved military turn based strategy game Advance Wars and its sequel Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Release Date: April 21st, 2023

In a Nintendo Direct live stream early 2022, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was featured and we got a glimpse of what to expect. It was initially slated for an April 8, 2022 release but it was delayed indefinitely until they were featured again Nintendo Direct stream in February 2023.

The newer feature revealed that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will come to the Nintendo Switch on April 21st, 2023, over one year after its initial release date.

This remake involves two campaigns, one following the events of the original Advance Wars game, and the other based on Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. Take down enemies and defend your land by being creative with using your Commanding Officers’ special abilities! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp also features full voiceovers for the commanding officers to bring these lovable characters to life.

The turn-based strategy game series first debuted as Famicom Wars, exclusive to Japan, in 1988. Players from North America and Europe got to enjoy the series as Advance Wars in 2001, when it came out for the Game Boy Advance. The remake for the Nintendo Switch makes it the 13th release in the series, counting all bundles and previous remakes. While that does sound like a lot, a good amount of these were Japan-only games.