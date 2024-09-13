A fast-paced turn-based infantry battler Warside will elicit a lot of comparisons to Advance Wars, the peak of the Wars series of Nintendo and Intelligent Systems from the Family Computer to the Nintendo DS. But that’s fine, as developers First Break Labs appear to be wearing this inspiration on their sleeve, with fans taking note.

Looking like a “long lost Advance Wars,” as one commenter on the Youtube trailer would put it, Warside looks a whole lot like Advance Wars and appears to be willing to carry on its legacy. The Wars series has famously appear on all of Nintendo’s consoles until its sudden stoppage on the Nintendo DS with Days of Ruin, but the recent remaster of 1+2 reinvigorated the franchise.

However, as of 2024, no entirely new Wars game has come out yet after Days of Ruin. Which is where Warside comes in.

Coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, Warside inherits a lot of Wars’ mechanics, feel, look, themes, and even color palettes. That’s not so shocking, given how the developer is composed of veterans from SEGA, Nintendo, ATLUS, and SmileGate. That being said, this looks like it’s going to scratch an itch that many fans have been wanting to scratch for a long time.

Turning our attention away from Wars and focusing more on what makes Warside special, this new upcoming game will feature a gripping single-player campaign with more than thirty missions. The game will also feature twelve different playable commanders, each with their own powers and weaknesses, harnessing the potential of different units from the game’s 25-unit pool.

The game will also feature local and online co-op missions, as well as local and online PvP. We don’t know yet if the game will feature cross-platform play, however, so make sure to pre-order from the same platform as your buddies if you’re planning to play with them online.

The game doesn’t have a release date yet but will be featured on the Convergence Games Showcase on Thursday, September 26, so if you’re a fan of Advance Wars and want to check out Warside, be sure to tune in. You can also wishlist the game on Steam now.