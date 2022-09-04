11 fun facts ahead of AEW’s All Out

After months of anticipation, AEW’s All Out is officially here; soon, fans will find out who will become the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship, who will become the interim AEW Women’s Championship, and who will leave Chicago with the ultimate prize, the World Heavyweight Championship.

There will be up and down, triumph and tragedy, and, if Tony Khan’s comments are to be believed, there will be a few fresh faces both new and of the fan-favorite variety, who will grace the card and All Elite Wrestling moving forward.

And the best part? Thanks to the success of Forbidden Door, AEW almost has to go even bigger to keep the Chicagoland crowd happy, which is very good news indeed for fans who paid up to watch the show one way or another.

So what can fans expect from All Out? Are there any key pieces of information needed to understand the show, or better yet, to peel back the layers even more to understand the context of the show? Well, you’re in luck, for here are 11 fun facts about AEW’s All Out.

AEW’s All Out card is filled with interesting storylines to follow.

11. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro

While Darby Allin and Miro have both seen wins and losses on Pay-Per-View, Sting is still undefeated in all of his AEW PPV appearances, with each win including Darby. While Malakai Black – and Miro – lost in the All-Atlantic Championship four-way at Forbidden Door, House of Black as a trio are 2-0 on Pay-Per-View, with both wins over Death Triangle. Will Sting see his first PPV loss, or will House of Black take the fall?

10. Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

The Ricky Starks-Powerhouse Hobbs feud started with an absolute swerve, as Powerhouse and Starks were an extremely cooperative team right up until Hobbs turned on Starks. However, long before he became Powerhouse, Will Hobbs actually lost a match to Ricky Starks on an episode of AEW Dark. While it’s easy to forget a random episode of Dark in 2020, months before Hobbs joined Team Taz and really started dominating in AEW, perhaps this match will give Starks an advantage.

I can even talk my ish on social media https://t.co/s81vTPMeoL — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) September 2, 2022

9. Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

While Wardlow is arguably a “home-grown” AEW star, FTR come right from WWE, and Jay Lethal initially from Ring of Honor, The Motor City Machine Guns Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have never wrestled an AEW match, not even at All In. Though it is true that their influence is all over AEW’s Tag Team Division.

Tonight is for Finley. Fight like an 8 year old girl. #FTWAR pic.twitter.com/Lr91rdq6M4 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) September 4, 2022

8. Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

The Christian Cage-Jungle Boy feud has been an intensely personal one, with Cage going so far as to bring up JB’s deceased father, Luke Perry. While this was never referenced in the feud for obvious reasons, a 2016 edition of The Edge and Christian Show on WWE Network showed Cage absolutely marking out for Luke Perry when he was a guest. Just a funny coincidence from another Universe.

7. Jade Cargill vs. Athena

While Jade Cargill’s TBS Title reign has been impressive, Athena is no stranger to long title runs. Back in 2014/15, Athena was the AIW Women’s champion for 391 days straight. She is also currently the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Champion, holding the belt for 134 days so far.

The TBS Championship is on the line as Athena finally gets her shot against Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill at #AEWAllOut this SUNDAY September 4 LIVE on PPV! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/3z2Q61G83V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

6. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson are both extremely seasoned, well-traveled pros, though Jericho can say that he helped usher in an important chapter in Danielson’s career. After a RAW Dark match and a few bouts in FCW, Danielson had his first official WWE match as Daniel Bryan on February 23, 2010, against none other than Chris Jericho.

5. Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

All Out 2022 marks the first time The Acclaimed are wrestling a PPV as a tag-team. However, they have had plenty of Tag Team Championship matches at three. In fact, that’s the same number of matches Swerve in Our Glory have wrestled together as champions. Maybe that extra experience will give The Acclaimed the edge?

4. Casino Ladder Match

Did you know that Samoa Joe is fully healthy and that Twisted Metal is finished filming? Might be important to know for this match, which features a surprise entrant.

The Casino Ladder Match returns to #AEWAllOut TONIGHT at 8pm ET LIVE on PPV; the winner earns a future shot at the #AEW World Title! Drop your predictions for #TheJoker 🃏 below! Order #AEWAllOut now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/oTx3nDH1VQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2022

3. Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

This interim title match marks the third AEW belt that has needed an interim champion, joining the ranks of the AEW World Championship and the TNT Title. While those interim runs have been a mix of compelling and confusing, it is one of the better options when injuries are added to the equation.

2. The Elite vs. Adam Page and The Dark Order

The quartet of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page are responsible for many of AEW’s highest rated matches. While the last time they were officially in the ring together was back in July of 2021 – which you may remember as the Space Jam match – Page hilariously crashed The Elite’s match in October of that year, dressing up as the Stay Puft Marshmallow man. Who knows what antics will happen this time.

1. Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

While the two never met on the indies back in the day, CM Punk has worked with Mox’s former identity Dean Ambrose plenty back in the day. Punk actually has a 3-0 record against Ambrose in singles action, though as his last match showed, Jon Moxley is a very different beast.