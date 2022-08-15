3 Being the Elite hints foreshadowing Kenny Omega’s AEW return

When Adam Cole turned his back on the Young Bucks on the August third edition of AEW Dynamite, it served as an inflection point in the story of The Elite.

After trying to hold strong with their fellow quasi-former Bullet Club member Cole and his Undisputed buddies, the Bucks found themselves bullied, beaten down, and betrayed by the guys they’d been attempting to work with despite having been screwed over on multiple occasions by Kyle O’Riley and Bobby Fish in pursuit recapturing their championship gold. And yet, just before the Jacksons could become Pillman-ized and thus eliminated from contention from the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, who emerged from the back but “Hangman” Adam Page, Cole’s biggest AEW rival and a former member of The Elite. He ran off The Undisputed with a metal pipe in his hand and a pair of butterfly-clad jeans, and thus, The Hung Bucks were born in AEW… well, at least that was the thought at the time.

Since then, however, the Bucks have approached Page about a reunion both subtly and not so subtly, and unfortunately, the “Hanger” ultimately declined, citing his desire to really be there for the Dark Order, the team he’s been working on and off with for what feels like two years. Even though the Young Bucks and the Dark Order are on opposite sides of the bracket, the tournament could theoretically end with the two teams duking it out at All Out for the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship. That conflict of interest, as self-imposed as it may be, proved simply too overwhelming to overcome, and thus, Page bowed out of the tournament altogether.

Sidebar: Yes, technically, Hangman could still show up and wrestle with the Bucks on Dynamite, but for the sake of argument, let’s hold him at his word.

So, if Page isn’t going to wrestle with The Bucks, who will take his place? Will it be Brandon Cutler, the team’s sidekick who offered up his services for the spot? Or could it be an outside performer who hasn’t been seen in AEW in some time, maybe ever, a wrestler like El Phantasmo, their trios partner at Forbidden Door, or even Kota Ibushi, who they tagged with at All In as The Golden Elite?

Or maybe, just maybe, it’s Kenny Omega, the Bucks’ Being the Elite partner, The Elite’s top solo star, and a bout machine so best, he helped to inspire the inception of AEW as a wrestling promotion. With Page out, Omega is the top man for the job and would provide The Elite with their best chance at a championship win.

Fortunately, on the “go home” episode of Being the Elite, the Bucks dropped multiple hints subtle and not-so-much about the return of Omega, with fans picking apart seemingly every frame to try to identify the subtle storytelling of The Jacksons. Here are three clues you might have missed on Being the Elite.

3. Matt’s Backstreet Boys shirt

The Young Bucks are definitely known for their fashion sense; with new thousand-dollar Jordans and outlandish outfits every time they appear on a screen. However, at the start of BTE, the fit that has people talking is much less over the top: Matt’s Backstreet Boys shirt. This shirt was worn by Matt with Nick and Omega when they watched a Backstreet Boys concert during episode 139. Could this mean that the trio will reunite on Dynamite?

2. Is Kenny talking in the background?



This one may or may not be real, and may or may not have been intentional. This episode of BTE had multiple segments of Matt trying to successfully flip a water bottle, saying that if he succeeds, Hangman will join the Bucks. However, during one of these segments, Twitter users, including @geneticghost believe that they hear Kenny’s voice in the background.

I think Kenny is in the backround of BTE today helping someone who asked him for some advice on a segment or promo. That’s what ur sounds like to me. — ghost house (@geneticghost) August 15, 2022

The segment in question is at around three minutes into the episode. While it is hard to tell who exactly is talking – as it seems to just be a casual conversation that was picked up by Brandon Cutler’s mic – it could very well be Omega, which would mean that he has already been backstage at events; therefore, an imminent return seems all the more likely. The fact that fans are combing through background noise for hints on if Omega is returning speaks volumes about his popularity as a wrestler and The Elite’s dedication to storytelling.

1. The final phone call



This is the most obvious one, and the most telling. BTE ends with a lounging Matt Jackson receiving a mysterious phone call. Matt is heard asking if the caller is sure that they’re ready. Then, there is the briefest audio stinger before cutting to the outro that sounds a lot like the beginning of “Battle Cry,” Kenny Omega’s AEW theme. With all that in mind, it feels pretty inevitable that the next time that sound is heard will be live on Wednesday, as The Elite finally reunite.