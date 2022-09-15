AEW’s Anthony Ogogo wants to fight Luigi Primo

While the vast majority of the AEW fanbase is currently enamored with Luigi Primo, the pizza pie-making pro wrestler who had his backstage interview spot tragically interrupted by The Firm‘s Ethan Page, one member of the roster isn’t too keen on the internet phenomenon: Anthony Ogogo.

Call it a continued loyalty to Subway, the company he advertised for during his Olympic run, call it bitterness for his seldom televised opportunities since his incredibly polarizing – to put it kindly – feud with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, but Ogogo watched the spot that made millions of fans the world over smile and took to Twitter to rain on everyone’s parade like a true heel.

Sports based wrestling??

The fact this fake pizza guy has said more words on @AEW TV than an Olympic medalist and the most legit man on the roster is an absolute joke!

I’m beginning to get pissed off! https://t.co/R9I4uImkOF — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) September 15, 2022

Now, is the idea of a man wrestling while holding uncooked pizza dough ridiculous? Yes. Has Primo garnered a ton of attention for this ridiculous gimmick? Yes as well. But here’s the thing: Primo didn’t wrestle on AEW TV. That’s right, the clip in the video Agogo isn’t from Dynamite but an indie show he worked; Primo didn’t even get off a line of dialogue before he was beaten down by Page, and thus, Ogogo’s entire issue is basically moot.

Is this a real deal feud that will live on forever like Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay or Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli? No, probably not, but if Tony Khan needs a “buy-in match” for Grand Slam to air on Dark Elevation, Primo-Ogogo I could be a serious draw.