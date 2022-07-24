After missing both Forbidden Door and Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor, Bryan Danielson has officially announced his return to the AEW ring with a match booked for Fight for the Fallen.

But who, pretell, will his opponent be? Will Tony Khan call up NJPW and import in Zack Sabre Jr. for the match fans have been clamoring to see? Or will he instead wrestle the next Ring of Honor World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli, who took his place in the Blackpool Combat Club for both Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts?

Well, as it turns out, fans watching Death Before Dishonor won’t have to look long to find his next challanger, as it will be the man his fellow BCC member, Wheeler Yuta took care of to retain the Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia.

Bryan Danielson returns to the ring to take on Daniel Garcia this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/qrVuNMDF8y — AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) July 24, 2022

Goodness, talk about a tough week for Garcia, not only did take some damage against his former IWTV 100 foe and finally earn the L he’s been trying to avoid for the better part of a year, but he now has to take on Danielon, arguably the best technical wrestler in the world today and a man who tried to kill the Young Bucks in a PWG match to get them over as sympathetic babyfaces.

*phew* good thing the show is scheduled for just down the street from Lowell in Worcester, Massachusetts; that way Garcia can rent a hotel room, maybe reunite with his fellow Buffalo Brother Kevin Blackwood, and count down the hours until he has to do it all over again.