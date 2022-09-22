AEW’s Chris Jericho snags the Ocho at Grand Slam vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Chris Jericho has accomplished a lot in his professional wrestling career. He’s won 22 individual championships over more than a half-dozen companies, became the first-ever Undisputed WWF Champion in the company’s history, and followed that feat up by becoming the inaugural AEW World Champion.

And yet, the one belt that has eluded “The Wizard” over his 31-year career has been the Ring of Honor World Championship; a title held by Claudio Castagnoli heading into AEW’s Grand Slam.

Now granted, that may be at least partially because Jericho has never actually wrestled in Ring of Honor at any point of his career but still, when “Lionheart” found out about the belt and that it was held by a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society’s rival faction, he set his sights on becoming “Le Champion” once more.

Taking the ring at Grand Slam following a short but fiery buildup on AEW television, Jericho and Castagnoli were tasked with warming up the crowd as the show’s opening act and delivered the good in a big way, wrestling a barn burner of a match officiated by Aubry Edwards that featured all of the greatest hits of either performer.

Did you want to see swings? Castagnoli did it. How about Jericho delivering a low blow? That happened too, twice actually. Really, the only thing fans didn’t get to see was a Floyd headshot to the face of the “Swiss Superman,” as Edwards shut that down before it could impact the match.

Unfortunately, impact the match it did, as Jericho used the distraction as an excuse to “split the goalposts” and nail Castagnoli with a perfectly timed Judas Effect. Three slaps on the mat later, and there is a new Ring of Honor World Champion despite the man in question having never actually wrestled in an ROH ring. Buckle up, folks, the JAS invasion of ROH is gonna get interesting.

The stadium is in disbelief as @IAmJericho snatches Ocho, his 8th World Championship – the @ringofhonor World Championship, bringing 2 #ROH titles to the #JerichoAppreciationSociety! It’s #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ZKjyhgV7Ys — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022