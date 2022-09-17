AEW’s Eddie Kingston gets to settle the score at Grand Slam

Before fans were combing through every report, rumor, and reported rumor about the backstage brawl at the end of All Out that resulted in CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks being suspended, there was a fight between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara that resulted in the former being quietly taken off of television and suspended from action for the better part of a month.

The fight, which was spurned on by Guevara calling Kingston fat in a Rampage promo that was ultimately cut from the broadcast, sent Kingston on a tour of the indies for matches against the likes of Stu Grayson and Tracy Williams and left fans the wrestling world over wonder if the long-reported culture of backstage drama was a whole lot more tangible than in some feared.

Well, fortunately enough, that suspension ended with Kingston apologizing to Guevara, and the duo both worked All Out, albeit in different matches, without so much as a thrown chair or a bitten shoulder.

And yet, for the fans at home, even the conclusion to the Guevara-Kingston feud, a mix-tag team match that saw Guevara and Tay Melo overcome Ortiz and Ruby Soho to retain the Lucha Libre AAA Mixed Tag Championships, left something to be desired. Why? Well, because Guevara never got his just desserts from Kingston, a fate he eluded to during his statement on the fight.

Fortunately, Kingston and Guevara will have their day after all, in the former’s hometown no less, as the feud will have its culmination at Arther Ashe Stadium, where the duo will go toe-to-toe against at AEW’s Grand Slam.

It had to be cut short for time(I also cursed a lot) But I said more and why so many things have gone wrong for me since my match with Jericho(Barbwire everywhere match) hopefully to will be on a road to. NY! LET'S GET IT! https://t.co/AAZLDbx4br — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) September 17, 2022

Revisiting the feud that brought Guevara and Kingston to blows in AEW.

When news broke via Fightful that Kingston was suspended from AEW for a backstage fight that saw him swing at Guevara, the world over wanted to hear what the two men had to say on the matter.

Kingston spoke first, delivering a short but sweet response to his fans on Twitter, “you know the truth, I wouldn’t lie,” Kingston tweeted. “I was wrong for being unprofessional, that is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that, but I know for a fact I was wrong.” While Kingston continued to speak on the matter ever intermittently, including a shot at Disco Inferno and a plea to fans to be kind to Guevara, for the most part, the “Mad King” has looked to move forward from the ordeal.

Guevara, too, released a statement on the matter, only he included a very long explanation that he asked Fightful to release in full without any adjustments on their Patreon page.

As a professional you communicate things that you don’t want to be said (like other people I’ve been in programs with and have worked with Matt Hardy, Jericho and others) and I did communicate of what I didn’t want to be said in this angle and Eddie didn’t. But Eddie did not do the same and Eddie did not mention to me or the coaches or TK or anyone in AEW what he didn’t want said. So after Tay’s and my match with Sky Blue and Dante I cut a promo on Eddie insulting Eddie and the fans as a heel. Which I know the thing everyone loves to do is hate Me & Tay so I’m the perfect person to play this ass hole character for Eddie to ultimately beat at All Out. I see what people say online about Eddie and his appearance. (Which anyone who legitimately shames Eddie for how he looks can go to hell, it’s the same people who shame me for being too small) so Sammy Guevara the character I could be the physical person playing that person that Eddie can shut up at All Out. But Eddie did not do the professional thing and communicate to me, which if he did I never would have said it cause the last thing I want to do is hurt someone for real. So after the promo I get to the back and Eddie is flipping out yelling “YOU CANT CALL ME FAT” over and over as I’m trying to walk down the stairs in gorilla making a big scene. People get in between us, Eddie tries to pie face me and he more like touches my face, it was weird. And everyone backs everyone up. It was unfortunate cause this promo was on a taped show and easily could have been edited (which they ended up doing anyways) i know this isn’t Eddie’s first time being aggressive and getting out of control backstage. I know he had to do some kind of anger management after this whole thing. This whole thing was very unnecessary but it Is what it is, Live & learn I guess, onto the next we go.

Goodness, if ever there was a statement virtually designed to elicit further confrontation instead of squelching it, that would be the one. Fortunately, in announcing the match for AEW’s Grand Slam, Kingston was afforded a chance to get the last laugh.

“Me and you Sammy, Queens, New York, man,” Kingston declared. “You may think I don’t like you or don’t respect you because of the things you say or because you’re so in love with Twitter, and the only reason you’re in this great sport is to be famous, you don’t care, but nah Sammy, it isn’t because of any of that. No man, I don’t like you and I don’t respect you because inside, when I look in your eyes, I see nothing but a horrible, rotten human being. You make me sick and that’s why I’m going to beat the p*ss out of you in Queens.”