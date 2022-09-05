“I am the Devil Himself” MJF returns at the end of AEW’s All Out

Welp, there you go; after months of anticipation and a weird swerve where Jon Moxley secured the rights to call himself the World Champion for a little less than two weeks, CM Punk has officially been afforded an opportunity to hold AEW’s top strap above his head in the middle of the ring while thousands of fans in his hometown of Chicago cheer on. The moment was special, Punk beamed with serious ‘local man made good’ energy, and what felt like the longest Pay-Per-View in AEW history officially came to an end.

… at least, it certainly seemed that way.

No, after everything went black, the screen in the NOW Arena lit up, and a voice message from someone who sounded a whole lot like Tony Khan blared over the PA speakers and from soundbars in houses across the world. The Khan-sounding man gave in, allowing the disgruntled star to enter the Casino Ladder Match without having to sign an extension, and was willing to even pay up to bring back his services. Factor in a vintage clip of Punk saying, “The greatest trick the devil ever played was convincing the world that he did not exist” in Ring of Honor, and the masked man from earlier in the event came across the screen, and after turning away from the screen, he pulled off his mask, uttered “I am the Devil himself” and then threw a very familiar yellow scarf around his neck.

Folks, MJF is back, and he has a chance to challenge Punk for the AEW World Championship after securing the chip in the Casino Ladder Match. AEW Galaxy, take note; nothing is ever going to be the same.