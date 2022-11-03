Jeff Jarrett jumps ship to AEW after leaving WWE

Just when you thought the AEW Galaxy was done with older heel managers who wanted to destroy the promotion from the inside – no offense, Dan Lambert – who but Double J himself, Jeff Jarrett, showed up on Dynamite to take things up a notch like only he can.

First, some context; after striking up a feud with Darby Allin, Jay Lethal declared that he knew someone who knew the former TNT Champion’s weaknesses and would use that against him in their forthcoming match on Dynamite. While the match went about as well as most folks expected, with Allin securing the win despite outside interference from Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, he was met with not one but two surprises attacks after securing the win, first a fake Sting attack at the hands of Cole Karter – for, um, some reason – and then by Jarrett with his guitar and black leather duster, aka the look GCW fans might remember from his short program with Effy earlier in the year.

So what gives? Is this a one-time thing to recall the glory days of Jim Crockett Promotions? Or is Jarrett about to start a program in AEW after having programs in WWE and Rick Flair’s Last Match earlier in the calendar year? Based on how much time Jarrett was afforded to talk after his beatdown, it’s clear this angle might have legs – much to the disappointment of fans who weren’t particularly excited to see another invasion angle mid-card feud that soaks up Allin’s time instead of putting him where he needs to be, in the TNT Title picture against Wardlow. Much like FTR, it sure feels like Allin is being artificially cooled off when his reactions warranted a more prominent place on the card.