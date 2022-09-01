Kenny Omega faces a potential Full Gear rematch at AEW’s All Out

When Tony Schiavone hit the locker room to discuss the injury Pres10 Vance suffered at the hands of the House of Black during the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, fans had to know that something wasn’t quite right.



Sure, this was an episode of Dynamite that saw The Wingmen storm the ring demanding additional television time, but that had more to do with the re-debut of W. Morrissey, who is apparently in league with Stokely Hathaway rather than a loose ship run by Tony Khan. No, on this, the go-home edition of Dynamite, TK tried his best to pack in as much excitement and intrigue as he could into two hours of television, including the introduction of an open contract for Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship belt, the return of CM Punk, and the announcement of a slew of new matched for All Out, including Hook versus “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker and Pac versus Kip Sabian for the All-Atlantic Championship.

So why did Khan commit a little over a minute of his television time to an interview to discuss a match scheduled for Rampage? Well, because Andrade and his assistant Jose interrupted the interview and decided to beat up both Vance and Evil Uno for… reasons in order to eliminate both performers from being healthy enough to wrestle on the live edition of Rampage.

As Schiavone watched on, the duo were brutalized by two-thirds of La Faccion Ingovernable, including Vance eating a freakin’ taser to the stomach from Jose, and suddenly, the Dark Order’s prospects for the tournament were called into question. Would Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds be able to get one of their buddies back in time for the match? Would AEW have to pull an audible and call back Alan Angels Triple H-style in order to save the show? Would Khan have to break the glass and deploy his emergency Colt Cabana?

Fortunately, it was none of the above. No, in a move that basically everyone saw coming, none other than “Hangman” Adam Page offered up his services to wrestle with Silver and Reynolds and thus keep his team’s dream of securing a championship in AEW very much alive at All Out.

But for that to happen, AEW would first need to complete the Dynamite side of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament bracket via a scheduled bout between Kenny Omega’s The Elite and Will Ospreay’s United Empire that is already being called the best match trios match in AEW history one week after Dave Meltzer bestowed the same praise on the match between UE and Death Triangle.

The Elite turned in an elite effort versus the United Empire on AEW Dynamite.

Omega and Ospreay hate each other. They’ve talked trash on social media, talked trash outside of an AEW ring, and talked trash before the main event of AEW Dynamite via an absolutely scathing pre-ring announcement from Justin Roberts that left the crowd cheering and Ospreay hopping mad.

As the match opened up, Ospreay went straight at Omega. The duo hit each other with particularly stiff heads, shoulders, knees, and toes, and as the near-25-minute affair breezed along at a feverish clip, each of its six participants went for it in a true display of what trios tag team action could be. There were double suplexes, a double hurricanrana, and even an attempted lariat that Ospreay countered into a Liger Bomb, but in the end, The Elite took care of the “Billy Goat” with a pretty darn incredible springboard Indietaker before Omega pinned Kyle Fletcher with a V-Trigger-One-Winged Angel combo for the 1-2-3. If the match between United Empire and Death Triangle was a five-star match, this was at least a 5.5 star match, and if last week’s match was considered the best trios bout in AEW history, this one just unseated it.

Needless to say, while the wrestling universe is looking toward a card full of big-time bouts at All Out, a singles match between Omega and Ospreay would receive heavy consideration for the best match in AEW history and could headline any Pay-Per-View from Full Gear to Forbidden Door 2.

All Out could feature a rematch of Full Gear 2021‘s main event.

With Omega and The Elite locked into one of the two spots in the AEW World Trios Tournament finale, there’s just one match left to decide on who will face the trio in the NOW Arena in Chicago: Best Friends versus Dark Order.

That’s right, when Rampage comes to an end, fans will finally know if they will witness Omega wrestling Orange Cassidy and his Best Friends in a quasi-rematch of Double or Nothing 2021, or if they will witness the much-anticipated rematch of Full Gear 2021, when Omega and Page duked it out for the AEW World Championship roughly 15 months after the duo lost their AEW World Tag Team Championship belts at All Out 2020.

If that wasn’t enough, the match would also serve as a rematch of one of the best matches in AEW history from Revolution 2020, when Omega and Page retained their titles over Nick and Matt Jackson in a match that was awarded a six-star rating by Dave Meltzer. While Omega and the Bucks will be on the same side of the vs. symbol this time around, the Jacksons have been trying to get back into Page’s good graces for the better part of a month now and may be unwilling to hurt their recently reunited friend even if Omega doesn’t hold “Hanger” in the same regard.

Even if that match doesn’t reach the same level of aerial expertise as The Elite-United Empire I, the wealth of storytelling depth alone should make it a must-watch affair for any fan of All Elite Wrestling… unless Best Friends win, then much of that is out the window.