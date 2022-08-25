Kip Sabian finally shows his face on AEW versus PAC

As if AEW’s penultimate edition of Dynamite before All Out couldn’t have been more impactful, the main event of the match – which somehow wasn’t Jon Moxley versus CM Punk – was interrupted by the return of none other than Kip Sabian. That’s right, after watching the AEW Galaxy develop from the front row of arenas across the world through the hand-cut slits of a cardboard box head, Sabian finally showed his face on AEW television once more and laid out his fellow countryman in order to seal the win for Will Ospreay and Aussie Open over Death Triangle.

Kip Sabian assaults PAC! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/FLp44E9vEt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Goodness, that is too sweet.

Now granted, is it a bit confusing and/or unrealistic to assume that Sabian found another fan in a suit standing ringside to use as a decoy? Did he purposefully put eyeliner on his face and a piece of tape over his mouth as a very ornate cosplay, and Sabian just go with it? Or did he maybe find a fan with a similar build and offer to upgrade his ticket to ringside in exchange for a favor? Was that guy a local wrestler who will show up on AEW Dark Elevation next Monday with a few extra dollars in his pocket from Tony Khan?

Either way, after costing PAC a rematch with Kenny Omega in the second round of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament, it’s clear “The Bastard” is going to be all in on settling the score with “Superbad” one way or another, maybe even at All Out for the All-Atlantic Championship,

Gotta love that long-term storytelling.