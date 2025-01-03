Upon making his return to AEW, Adam Copeland underwent a name change, going as “Cope.” This shocked wrestling fans, who know him as Edge from his time in WWE and by his government name during his AEW run.

It sounds like this has been in the works for a while. In a resurfaced interview with Renee Paquette from 2024, he said he has been trying to transition out of his “very wordy” name.

“I'm trying to little by little segue it [his name] to Cope, Just Cope,” Copeland said. “‘Cause the ‘Rated-R Superstar' Adam Copeland is very wordy. But I'm thinking, if I'm looking at a marquee and I go, ‘Ooh, Cope vs. Mox!'”

He finally got his wish. Copeland made an appearance during the New Year's Day edition of AEW Dynamite on Max. Cope aligned himself with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), forming a new faction called Rated FTR.

Adam Copeland's AEW run

Upon leaving WWE in September 2023, Copeland joined AEW in October. He debuted at the end of the company's WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Shortly after making his debut, he won the TNT Championship from his former tag team partner, Christian Cage. He lost it back to Cage before later regaining it.

His second reign ended on the May 29, 2024, episode of Dynamite. It lasted only 70 days before he was stripped of the title by the Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson).

He then took an extended hiatus from AEW. Copeland had obligations to film Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Disney+, which will adapt Sea of Monsters.

His seven-month hiatus ended when he returned at the Worlds End PPV on December 28, 2024. He saved FTR and helped them take out the Death Riders (Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Soren Gruber).

Before his AEW name change, Adam Copeland was best known for his time in WWE as Edge. He is an 11-time world champion during his time in WWE. He has won almost every other championship imaginable.

His other accomplishments include winning two Royal Rumbles, King of the Ring (2001), and a Money in the Bank ladder match in 2005.

He had to retire after WrestleMania XXVII in 2011 due to injuries. Copeland was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year and would continue to make sporadic appearances in the coming years.

His final WWE run

He made his shocking return to wrestling in 2020, entering the Men's Royal Rumble match. Copeland feuded with Randy Orton first upon his return.

During his second run in WWE, Copeland also feuded with Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and The Miz. He created the Judgment Day stable before feuding with them for most of 2022 and 2023.

His final WWE match happened on the August 18, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He chose Sheamus as his final opponent in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.