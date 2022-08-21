Christopher Daniels makes hilarious AEW Swerve Strickland merch

In AEW, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are a tag team and a darn good one at that. While their run together hasn’t been without the occasional drama, as Swerve did eliminate Lee from the AEW Interim World Championship Contendership Casino Battle Royale, the duo have gotten on the same page over the summer and suddenly find themselves the promotion’s tag team champions, as they beat the Young Bucks for the honor back at Fyter Fest.

And yet, as you may or may not know, Strickland’s AEW Tag Team Championship belt isn’t the only title he currently holds.

No, a fixture of the indies who gets more bookings than Damian Priest gets “What?” chants, Strickland performs all over the country on his off days and actually won the Progress Tag Team Championship Titles alongside another AEW stalwart, Christopher Daniels.

Winning the belts at DEFY The World Is Yours back in July over the Bollywood Boyz – aka the Singh Brothers of WWE fame – Daniels and Strickland had their first official defense of the belts on August 20th, 2022, when the duo took part in a three-way bout to decide on the new champs alongside the Sihra bothers, Gurv and Harv, and the team of Midnight Heat of Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson.

So, for such a momentous occasion, it was only right for Daniels to make some custom merch to celebrate the occasion, right? Well, fortunately, that’s exactly what the former Ring of Honor World Champion decided to do, and they are awesome.

Huh, “Swerve with the Angel;” you know, that has a pretty sweet ring to it.