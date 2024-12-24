Danhausen is both very nice, very evil, and, in his latest vlog, very cold, coming to his fans from maybe Antarctica to break down one of the most highly anticipated returns the sport has seen in some time: his big moment in the opening match of Ring of Honor Final Battle live from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

That's right, in a video salaciously called Vloghausen – Danhausen returns to AEW ROH, the prayer of the Very Nice, Very Kneevil – usually performed while his opponent has a mouth full of fake teeth – wanted to first talk about the weather in a very Danhausen manner.

“Hello yes, Danhausen here in the middle of Antarctica. That’s right, I have stumbled out into [hotel seen in the background], oh no, that’s a hotel. I am in the middle of Antarctica, I have walked out into the frozen desert, to become more powerful and to find my inner strengths, to defeat everyone,” Danhausen explained via Fightful. “I’m in the middle of nowhere. In Antarctica, there is no thing. You can see the mountains back there maybe. There they are. Oh, crap, the hotel’s there. Anyway, this is great. I have seen no polar bears. Actually, I fought off seven. I fought seven polar bears, I swam across the river, the ocean, I rode a beluga whale, and now I have returned to defeat my enemies on land. I am basically Aquaman at this point, but frozen. So anyways, I am more powerful than ever now.”

Turning his attention to the task at hand, Danhausen revealed that, yes, he did return to the Tony Khan Multiverse at Ring of Honor Final Battle, and there just might be more appearances to come in the future, as he has a pair of models he needs to shake down for some blimp money.

“Danhausen just made his AEW to a ravishing, rounding, and whatever other word means a lot, return of applause,” Danhausen noted. “So I am back. I decimated my foes, Mace and Mansoor. They’re models, so maybe they’ll give a cut of their modeling agency fees, and I’ll be good to go. So we’ll see in the coming weeks.”

When Danhausen, an apparently spooky performer, didn't return to AEW during the lead-up to Halloween, many a fan understandably assumed that his run with the promotion was all but over. By returning at Final Battle to the promotion that gave him his first full-time contract, Ring of Honor, no less, it would appear his relationship with management has been mended. What does that mean for the future? Well more merchandise, more mayhem, and hopefully more matches, which is where things were really lacking during his initial run in AEW.