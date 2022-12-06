By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

The most interesting AEW storyline that’s criminally absent from their TV programming just got even more interesting.

AEW’s Dark/Dark Elevation shows can be fun, laid-back watches and a good chance to see talent pad out their win-loss records against up-and-comers and indie darlings. However, a continuing story of Matt Hardy, Private Party, Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, and The Firm has also been brewing among the squashes. In short, after all of the Hardy/Andrade Family Office fiascos, Ethan Page of Stokely Hathaway’s The Firm bought out the contracts of Private Party and won the contract of Hardy too, after “All Ego” defeated Isiah Kassidy in a winner-takes-all match.

The story has been a great development in the long-standing Private Party/Matt Hardy relationship and has presented Page a chance to showcase his impeccable mic skills. However, the latest edition of AEW Dark Elevation did more than just showcase the tension between the team teams; it teased the return of a classic character that would no doubt shake up the dynamics between Hardy Party and The Firm forever: “Broken” Matt Hardy.

On Dark Elevation, Ethan Page canceled Private Party’s match due to a minor shoulder injury sustained by Marq Quen during last week’s Rampage, not wanting it to look bad on him. Page then upped the ante, clearly drunk with power, listing all of the failures Hardy and Party have done over the past week, even making Private Party pay part of a fine that was due to Hardy’s actions, as per their agreement.

But then, as Page continued to berate his contracted talent, Hardy started doing some familiar-looking mannerisms.

That’s right, Matt Hardy might become “Broken” once more.

While Hardy’s previous attempt at being “Broken” on AEW programming had mixed reactions, especially from Tony Khan himself, who did not like the character, it would be interesting to see the future Hall of Famer have a chance to do it again in front of an actual audience. Needless to say, no matter what program this story is presented on, it’s an absolute must-watch.