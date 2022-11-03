Katsuyori Shibata is Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic City Dream Match opponent

Heading into AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan set a very interesting stipulation for Orange Cassidy’s latest All-Atlantic Championship defense; in order to retain his title, Cassidy would not only have to face off against Rey Fenix, one of the most dominant high-flyers in professional wrestling, but also Luchasaurus, Christian Cage’s “Right Hand of Destruction.” A tough ask, right? You bet, but regardless of who won the match, the victor would be afforded an open contract from which they could book an “All-Atlantic City Dream Match,” which would be wrestled and broadcast live from, you guessed it, beautiful Atlantic City, New Jersey.

For fans of professional wrestling, this meant one thing and one thing alone: OC vs. Minoru Suzuki.

That’s right, after having their scheduled match for Joey Janella’s Spring Break 4 cruelly canceled due to the pandemic, Tony Khan was going to answer one of wrestling’s biggest what-ifs and finally give the people what they want. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but TK gave fans the next best thing, as none other than Katsuyori Shibata, the header of the New Japan Pro Wrestling LA Dojo, emerged from the back and, after running off PAC and his hammer, took up OC’s contract.

😱😱😱 The #AEW All-Atlantic City Dream Match HAS BEEN SIGNED! It's Katsuyori Shibata vs. Champion @orangecassidy! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/z576YRyRe5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

As far as dream matches are concerned, that’s right up there for the best of the best.

Now some particularly smart fans may recall that this isn’t the first time Shibata appeared in AEW, as the NJPW legend actually came out at Forbidden Door to defend OC from Will Ospreay and ended up receiving the Best Friend’s glasses as a thank you gift. This time much like the last, Shibata came as a friend, but the next time he meets up with Cassidy, it will be with much different intentions in mind, as they don’t call him “The Wrestler” for nothing.