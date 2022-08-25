Everyone loves The Acclaimed! Anthony Bowens and “Platinum” Max Caster are one of AEW’s most entertaining acts. And they certainly know how to get people riled up.

On Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, The Acclaimed accompanied Billy Gunn to the ring as the wrestling veteran was set to face his son, Colten Gunn. Caster did his signature rap as he walked to the ring.

As he usually does, Caster dropped a rather controversial line. “You little jerks get no respect,” the AEW star rapped towards Colten and Austin Gunn. “We wipe you out like (Joe) Biden did student debt.”

The Acclaimed’s line comes in the wake of Wednesday’s news that President Joe Biden canceled $10,000 in student debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Borrowers who qualified for the Pell grant will see $20,000 of their debt canceled under Biden’s policy.

The line drew a loud reaction from the Cleveland, Ohio audience in attendance. However, the reactions to the AEW moment did not stop there.

Former Ohio State Senator and progressive activist Nina Turner shared the clip on Twitter. “Student debt cancelation is popular and relevant, culturally,” Turner wrote on Twitter of the AEW tag team.

Another progressive activist, Kyle Kulinski, shared the clip on his Twitter account. Kulinski hosts the Kyle Kulinski Show and co-hosts Krystal Kyle & Friends with Krystal Ball.

The Acclaimed are no strangers to controversy. AEW suspended Caster for two months following a line regarding Simone Biles and her mental health.

The Acclaimed also took aim at now retired WWE owner Vince McMahon. Caster dropped a line regarding the 76-year-old’s retirement on Dynamite on August 3rd.