Tom Morello takes a shot at AEW’s MJF

When it comes to AEW’s MJF, dedication to the bit means everything.

Whether on TV, at fan events, or on social media, MJF will always stay in character, doing whatever he can to get heat from his supposed fans, and he’s darn good at it. However, while MJF hasn’t been seen or heard from in AEW in quite some time, he still is managing to make waves from his character work, even from unexpected places.

Enter Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, a man who is known for cacophony on the guitar while being very articulate with his words. Oh, he also loves Dungeons and Dragons, and will gladly use his platform to defend the game and shatter misconceptions about those who play it.

This is why he considers this interaction between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Joe Manganiello to be his “#1 all time favorite internet dunk.”

Yeah, that is definitely a memorable dunk indeed.

Now, Morello is a very dedicated D&D player, known for holding weekly campaigns with his friends. Interestingly enough, that campaign has included recent AEW guest star Vince Vaughn and current AEW talent Paul don’t-call-him-Big-Show-anymore Wight, which really brings things full-circle.

It’s always fascinating to see wrestling antics pop up outside of the fandom. It’s safe to say most online AEW fans have seen variations of this meme get posted online with zero context that the duo here are AEW’s John Silver and Anna Jay. The “dunk” is funny out of context, but it’s arguably funnier to know that John and Anna were actually doing a BTE bit, or that MJF’s literal job is to ruffle the feathers of those around him.

Though, in the end, ultimately getting his comeuppance by a “good guy” is the main goal of a heel, so MJF really did achieve what he set out to do.