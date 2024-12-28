When Matt Cardona showed up in AEW to challenge Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship and the “King of New York” following his eventual foe to GCW for a major indie shakeup, fans assumed one thing: Tony Khan had buried the hatchet with the indie promotion.

But what did this mean for Ricky Starks, who was caught in the middle of the two factions when he was pulled from a slate of GCW matches after Effy took a shot at the Khan family? Would he return to AEW like Danhausen did to Ring of Honor? Or would he remain on the outside looking in until his contract expires?

Well, Khan was asked that question during his Worlds End media call and let it be known that fans will just have to tune into Fight for the Fallen to see what surprises he has in store.

“I think we'll have to stay tuned to see who's going to be a part of the Fight for the Fallen simulcast. It remains to be seen,” Khan told reporters via Fightful. “We've got a great roster here, and we've got one of our best pay-per-view lineups for Worlds End this year. I think it's a tremendous card. Then, As for who's going to be at the ‘Mother of All Simulcasts,' that remains to be seen. But thanks for asking.”

Oh snap, is Starks actually coming back? Or is this simply a ploy by Khan to get a few more eyes on “the mother of all simulcasts” come January? While it's hard to say, this is certainly an answer, which Khan doesn't usually do when he wants to dodge a question.

Chris Jericho reveals he set up his GCW appearance, not Tony Khan

Speaking of Jericho's GCW appearance that seemed like a massive olive branch, as it turns out, Khan wasn't incolved at all, as “The Nueve” actually set it all up himself.

“We were looking at Matt's dates because I really wanted to do something on an independent show because he's the King of the Indies and you want to create buzz for this. I wanted to do something that gets extra focus on it,” Jericho explained via Fightful. “I was looking at his independent dates and he was in Los Angeles at GCW and I just happened to have a gig at the Whiskey with KUARANTINE [Jericho's KISS cover band]. It was literally 20 minutes down the road. When you have something happen with that much serendipity, it's fate. We have to do this. That's the basic reason. Everyone thinks, ‘Is this an olive brand with GCW?' No. I just happened to be literally in the same city on the same date with this idea of wanting to attack him. We worked it out. KUARANTINE went on later, Matt went on earlier, and we put this together.”

Well, that's disappointing, isn't it? And yet, maybe it isn't. Sure, Jericho may have set the appearance up, but maybe Khan can run with it as something more like he's done with the Costco Guys collab and really turn it into something. If it results in a Starks return in January of 2025, the real winner would be the fans around the world who enjoy watching the best wrestle.