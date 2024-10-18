With their massive media right deal officially on the books, the biggest piece of intrigue surrounding AEW isn't what the Blackpool Combat Club has planned for the promotion, if fans will get to see Bryan Danielson again, or who will dethrone John Moxley but instead, whether fans will get to see Shane McMahon in Tony Khan's ring.

Yes, his family name is synonymous with WWE, even if no one works for the promotion at the moment, and at 54, he isn't going to wrestle more than a match or two a year, but signing Vince McMahon's son? To do something on AEW television weekly? Goodness, that would turn heads and get people talking.

Discussing the prospects of McMahon joining AEW in an interview with Bill Apter, ex-AEW World Trios Champion Brody King endorsed the fit, noting that he loves the idea of bringing in Shane-O-Mac for the sheer chaos it would bring to the IWC, especially considering his willingness to go balls to the wall to prove he belongs.

“I don’t know, chaos? [Laughs] I feel like the whole Internet wrestling community would go up on fire that day. But that’s what I kind of live for, I live for the unexpected and the unpredictable, so I don’t know, whether it be good or bad, it would definitely get people talking,” King explained via Fightful.

“And Shane has always been someone that’s kind of gone by his own drum. He never had to be the wrestler he was, he never had to be a wrestler at all, and he did. You could tell that he definitely has a passion for pro wrestling. It’s easy to be the son of a rich guy, but to do the death-defying things he did as a pro wrestler and getting in the ring with other pro wrestlers, that speaks a whole nother volume to his character and him as a person.”

Would McMahon sew chaos? Yes, the idea of the only McMahon working in professional wrestling cashing checks from TK would be an incredible thing. Still, if the two sides can work out a deal, especially if he joins up with Mercedes Mone and/or The Elite, the two sides should absolutely iron something out and set the internet on fire.

Shane McMahon isn't the only manager Brody King likes in AEW

Elsewhere in his conversation with Apter, King commented on the latest manager to jump ship from WWE to AEW, MVP, who is trying to bring Swerve Strickland into the Hurt Syndicate alongside Shelton Benjamin.

Though they don't seem like they would be particularly tight, King revealed that their connections run deep, as the former United States Champion served as a mentor early in “Big” Brody's career on the indies.

“If anybody knows my career, I’ve actually had a lot of history with MVP. We’ve wrestled in MLW. When I was on the indies, he was one of the first people to kind of take me under his wing. I would consider him a mentor, he gave me a lot of great advice when I was very young in the business that I still hold true to this day,” King noted via Fightful.

“So, when I saw him show up on AEW, it was just as much of a surprise to me as it was the audience. I walked up right to him after he was done and said, ‘Welcome to AEW, glad you’re here.’ Gave him a hug and handshake. You never know what’s down the line in pro wrestling, never say never, but I think right now, my loyalty lies with the House Of Black. The future, maybe MVP joins the House Of Black, you never know.”

Will MVP actually join the House of Black? No, probably not, but that doesn't mean the two sides couldn't interact moving forward, as a King-Bobby Lashley match could be money… assuming the “All Mighty” actually lands in AEW.