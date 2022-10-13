Renne Paquette officially makes her AEW Dynamite debut

When WWE released Renne Paquette, aka the RAW backstage interviewer/color commentator known to the Universe as Renee Young, from her contract, it felt like a no-brainer that she would eventually land in AEW. She had connections to many members of the AEW roster from her time with The Fed, interviewed many of the promotion’s stars on her podcast, Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, since it launched in 2021, and… oh yeah, is married to Jon Moxley, who has held the World Championship on three occasions.

Paquette can work the mic as a backstage interviewer, have special sessions a la Jim Ross’ occasional sit-down interview sessions, and could even fill out the new Rampage and/or Dynamite commentary team, which could be good, considering both teams are up in the air as things presently stand.

Fortunately, that is now a possibility, as, after her husband signed a five-year contract to wrestle for the company and its international partners exclusively, Paquette has also signed a contract with AEW and will now join the team, as per Tony Khan on Twitter.

Welcome to the team!@ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!

See you soon coming up at

8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Jwcq58P6RI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2022

Exciting? You bet; Paquette is a pro who can bring a ton to the table, but fans didn’t have to wait long to find out what she was all about, as AEW’s maiden running in the city of Toronto and the country of Canada as a whole, began with an impromptu Oral Session featuring fellow Canadian Christian Cage. While the segment was short, lasting mere minutes before Luchasaurus came out and ruined the fun, the crowd cheered for Paquette almost as loudly as they declared, “Edge is better,” which was an objectively clever dig. May Paquette provide even more fun moving forward.