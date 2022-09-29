Bandido, Ring of Honor invade AEW Dynamite and Dark Elevation

For the second time since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor, AEW returned to the City of Brotherly Love for a very hot show. Though the show was held at The Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University instead of in the 2400 Arena – which used to famously be known as the ECW Arena – the assembled crowd of Philadelphians cheered on the show as if it was in that fateful venue tucked into South Philly by the shipyards, cheering on local talents like Wheeler Yuta and giving it to folks like MJF who opted to take the stage in a Mets jersey.

And yet, while Khan booked more than a few AEW Philly favorites for Dynamite, including Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Rush, and CZW legend Jon Moxley, it’s hard to look at the lineup of the show, from Dark Elevation, to Dynamite, to the matches booked for Rampage, and not immediately notice a trend: Ring of Honor was on full display. While Khan maintained his desire to secure a weekly television deal for ROH moving forward, presumably with Warner Brothers Discovery, to this point, the only official shows produced for the company have been Supercard of Honor 2022 and Death Before Dishonor 2022, without so much as a filmed house show to hold fans over with some YouTube content.

Fortunately, when AEW is on the East Coast, fans can expect to see at least a few Ring of Honor wrestlers appear on shows, with Brian Cage, Dalton Castle, and The Boys, all taking part in the Rampage Royal Rumble or the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal. Though it won’t replace the true Ring Of Honor television show, the company formerly owned by Cary Silkin was very well represented in Philadelphia for the fallout edition of Dynamite post-Grand Slam.

Former #ROH World Champion @bandidowrestler makes his way to the ring for this #ROH World Title match tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/93H6v4erAD — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 29, 2022

AEW Dark Elevation was chock full of Ring of Honor talents.

It all started off on AEW Dark Elevation, where, according to Wrestling Headlines, regular ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni called the matches with Paul Wight. Though fans won’t be able to see the show until Monday, when it airs on YouTube, almost every match on the preshow featured performers who have mixed it up in an ROH ring a time or two, from Trish Adora, Gia Scott, and even the “World Famous” Cheeseburger all taking part in squash matches earlier in the card.

Then came a trio of matches with a bit more at stake and a series of very interesting outcomes, with current ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys securing a win over Primal Fear in a trios match, AEW World Trios Champions Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo securing a win over Dante Martin and former Violence Unlimited member Tony Deppen, and current ROH talent Brian Cage making his AEW solo action return with a win over former ROH Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams. Though the excitement was brought down just a tad when Eli Isom was squashed by Ricky Starks, overall, ROH cam through and showed out in the promotion’s hometown.

For fans who filled up the 2300 Arena in the post-lockdown, pre-promotional shutdown days of Ring of Honor, seeing these performers back in the ring was a beyond welcomed addition to an already stacked card.

Bandido made the most of his AEW debut.

After watching reported free agent Juice Robinson wrestle Mox in an eliminator match for the AEW World Championship, the fans assembled in North Philly were treated to another promotional debut when Bandido, the former Ring of Honor champion, returned to the City of Brotherly Love for a match against unlikely ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. Though a big-time win appeared rather unlikely, as it’s clear Tony Khan wants to run back the early AEW “La Champion” gimmick on ROH in order to secure a television deal, wrestling a massive match in front of a million fans watching from home could be just what the wrestling gods ordered to get big-time promotions interested in the “Most Wanted Luchador.”

Fortunately, Bandido walked into the ring bathed in white, shook Jericho’s hand, and wrestled about as good of a “sign me” match a would-be promotor could ask for. For fans of the former leader of MexiSquad, the match was a near-greatest hits tour of Bandido’s best offensive maneuvers; he hit suplexes, guerilla press slams, running bicycle knee strikes, and even nailed Jericho with an absolutely perfect 21-Plex, which might just be one of the coolest finishers in Ring of Honor, AEW, or any promotion really. Though he lost the match in the end, Jericho talked up Bandido like a star, only secured the win via cheating after pulling down his mask, and left a lasting impression on the crowd by bloodying up the Luchador under his bandana mask in a visual that will stick for fans for a very long time.