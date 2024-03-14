When professional wrestling fans tuned into the main event of AEW Revolution, they expected to see Sting work his heart out alongside Darby Allin in a knockdown, drag-out match against the Young Bucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson.
Curiously enough, what they saw instead was not one, not two, but three Stings, as Los Hijos de Sting, Garrett Borden, and Steven Borden Jr came into the ring wearing their father's old gear to join in on the fun as part of a world-class sendoff.
So watch gives? Is AEW losing one Sting but replacing him two two new Sting Jrs? Well, fans were afforded a chance to get at least some insight on that situation via an interview with Comicbooks.com, where Steven explained whether or not he'd like to get back into the ring after his all-time great debut.
“The answer for my whole life, the reason why you would have heard that from Darby is because that has been the answer since I was a kid. I think it was probably a question that I’ve been asked more than anything in my entire life, ‘When are you going to get into wrestling?’ I just always liked leaving it as my dad’s thing. I never really had much interest in stepping into his world. I thought that was his thing. I would say it’s mostly still similar, but that said, maybe in the last six months to a year that answer has gotten a little bit more murky. Part of that is probably because I’m not ready to let him walk away or watch him walk away. I think somebody tweeted at me something like, ‘the hardest part about being a Sting fan is that he couldn’t stay young forever,’ and that actually hit me a little bit,” Steven Borden told Comicbooks.com.
“I think for most of my life, people have said, ‘Oh, you remind me of your dad.’ Of course, I’m his son, there’s going to be similarities. He has quite some strong genes at this point. What I mentioned earlier was that part of me has wondered recently whether or not I’ll regret never finding out how strong those genes really are. You know, I think he’s a superstar. He has some level of charisma and electricity that’s very rare. I think the only way to find out whether or not that electricity passed down in true fashion is to sort of put yourself out there and put yourself in the arena, and everyone will decide for themselves whether or not I’m his son or just a ‘Sting from home’ kind of a situation.”
Sort of an up-in-the-air response, right? Well Steven did make one thing definitive in his interview, that if he does keep wrestling, it almost certainly won't be under any of his father's gimmicks.
“Let me just clear that up too. I would never be Sting two. There’s only one Sting so it’s more just the similarities and all of that, so I think maybe the answer has gotten a little bit less clear,” Steven Borden noted. “Recently, I’m just, this is a very transparent answer that I’m giving. All of this is very new, so it’s all something that’s happening in real-time. Some of it might just be because there’s a lot of emotion around the ending of a 38-year career, and maybe I’m just not ready to let it go yet.”
Would it be cool to seen the little Stingers back in a wrestling ring? Yes but frankly, considering neither has pursued the opportunity yet despite being in their 30s, it's safe to say this question will remain unanswered until it's answered.
Garrett Borden is proud of Sting's last match.
Speaking of Sons of Sting talking about their experience at AEW Revolution, Garrett Borden reflected on his experience wrestling with his father in his final match as part of an update on his KOTHAS YouTube channel.
While Garrett, too, isn't sure about pursuing wrestling at some point in the future, he's incredibly proud of his father's efforts and proud that he got to be a part of it.
“Everyone we worked with was so good at what they do. If you didn’t watch the match, you gotta go watch it. It is crazy. Darby Allin is the craziest human I have ever met in my entire life. Jumped off a ladder in the ring on glass, bareback. So he did a front flip on the glass. He’s a madman. But my dad just had the greatest sendoff possible,” Garrett Borden told Fightful via 411 Mana, “He wrestled his heart out. He did some crazy stuff too. My dad is turning 65 this week, and if you see some of the stuff that he does, you’ll know that the saying, ‘Age is just a number,’ he proves that true because he just doesn’t stop. He just goes full send in everything he does, and it’s been an inspiration for me. I want to be like that when I’m 65. Whatever he does, that’s what I’m gonna do. So yeah, it was so cool, and getting to see all the other wrestlers’ admiration and respect for my dad, all the fans share stories, they all meant so much to him. For me, I’m just so proud as a son. Both me and my brother are like, ‘Gosh, this is just unbelievable.’ My dad couldn’t walk two feet without someone saying, ‘You changed my life,’ or ‘You’re my favorite wrestler of all time,’ and they’d have this unique story to share. That type of stuff, it was so cool. It’s perfect.”
While Sting's match meant a lot to fans of AEW and beyond, it had to mean something even more special to his sons, as they got to see their father play superhero one final time after growing up around one of the true “Icons” of a sport. So in a way, calling it a memorable send-off might actually be putting it mildly.