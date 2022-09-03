AEW
The Acclaimed secure a massive W ahead of AEW’s All Out
The Acclaimed are heading towards arguably the biggest match of their collective career in AEW at All Out, when they’ll be taking the ring against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in Swerve in out Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
While the duo have challenged for the belts in the past – on three occasions, against the Young Bucks in 2020, the Lucha Brothers in 2021, and the Jurassic Express in 2022, actually – Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have never had this sort of momentum at their backs, this big of a stage to showcase their abilities, and an in-ring father like “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn in their corner. If ever there was a match for The Acclaimed to pull it out and cash in their potential for tangible, in-ring success, it would be this one, as even a loss executed in an impressive fashion could help to ensure that Caster and Bownes finally graduate from Dark for good.
Fortunately, The Acclaimed are going into the match with one heck of a win of their own. No, not in the ring, not in the standings, and not even in the moral game, no, what Caster and Bowens won is even bigger than that: they fought Tony Khan and secured a massive W for their fans the world over.
And with this, all in the world is right again 😌 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lmw79livme
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 18, 2022
Now everyone can show their love of AEW’s The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.
After weeks of being ignored, Bowens took it upon himself to finally get a “Scissor me, Daddy Ass” shirt into the Shop AEW store, and called out his boss, Tony Khan, on Twitter to demand it be released “or else.”
“Ok here we go… TONY KHAN, The Acclaimed & fans around the world DEMAND THE APPROVAL & RELEASE of “Scissor Me, Daddy Ass” t-shirts. If you fail to comply, @PlatnumMax will release a SCATHING diss track on you. You have 24 hours to respond…”
Now granted, normally, giving your boss an ultimatum to release a shirt isn’t the best idea, especially when you threaten to release a “scathing” diss track if they don’t comply. Fortunately, Khan’s family didn’t amass a billion-dollar fortune by leaving good ideas on the table, so after some consideration, and (presumably) a quick call to the AEW graphics design department, he fired back with the best news fans could imagine.
“I love it! Let’s do it! For The Acclaimed’s @AEW World Tag Team Title match SUNDAY at #AEWAllOut + just in time for their interview TONIGHT on @TNTdrama #AEWRampage, @PlatinumMax @Bowens_Official “Scissor Me, Daddy Ass” shirt will be up for sale on ShopAEW.com TODAY!”
But wait, it gets better. That’s right, now only did The Acclaimed secure the shirt, but according to Bowens, it’s “already the #1 selling shirt over the last 30 days!” on ShopAEW.com. Will that magically secure The Acclaimed a win at All Out? No, but as Bowens told Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., the “weird tension” between Lee and Strickland and that that could be played to their advantage on the All Out stage.
“Incredible competitors. It’s going to be tough. Keith Lee is massive. We got to figure out a way to get the big man off his feet, and Swerve, he’s all over the place. So we got to figure out a strategy to keep these guys down and contained. You said two singles wrestlers, and we saw before in the past that they’ve had a little weird tension. Maybe they made up, I don’t know. I don’t know how that’s going to come into play. If we need to pounce on that, we will. I don’t care at this point. I want some tag team gold. So Max and I, we’re going to be doing some strategizing the next couple days.”
Is All Out going to be a cakewalk for The Acclaimed? No, probably not; Lee and Strickland are an incredibly gifted team, and the fine folks over at Draftkings will likely favor the champions heavily as a result. But after securing the most tag team wins in AEW history with a 47-21 record, it would be foolish to count out The Acclaimed before the match is wrestled. Why? Because they have Billy “Daddy Ass” Gunn by their side, the number one selling shirt on ShopAEW.com over the past 30 days, and oh yeah, the knowledge that everybody loves The Acclaimed.