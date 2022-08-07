WWE’s Sasha Banks makes a Very Nice, Very Evil friend at C2E2

In 2022, the wrestling world is as open as it has ever been; AEW stars show up to wrestle at Ric Flair-branded matches, ROH Championships are defended on AEW television shows, and even AEW’s current Interim Champion, Jon Moxley, is pulling double-duty in GCW as that company’s top title holder too. And yet, some doors remain decidedly closed, as has been the case with WWE and, well, any other promotion really, with even the elevation of Paul “Triple H” Levesque keeping that “Forbidden Door” decidedly closed.

So naturally, when performers from those two worlds do meet, it’s like seeing a Spiderman and Batman catching a smoke break in Time Square between attempts to panhandle.

Fans at C2E2, plus everyone on the internet with a Twitter account, were afforded a glimpse at a version of that very specifically detailed spectacle when none other than Danhausen decided to flex his connections – or stand in line, either way – to get a picture with Mercedes Varnado, aka WWE’s Sasha Banks, at Chicago’s premier celebration of all things comics and entertainment.

That picture is as awkward as it is fantastic.

So why, one might ask, would Danhausen want to take a picture with Banks? Well, for one thing, AEW’s Very Nicest, Very Evilest performer moves money, and who, pray tell, knows more about money than a #Boss? From a more pragmatic standpoint, for the price of a single picture, Danhausen secured 22.4 thousand likes, 2,500 retweets, and even more free media from websites like, well, like ClutchPoints. That sounds like money very well spent indeed.