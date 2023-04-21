Rapper and musician Afroman just filed the paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run in the 2024 US presidential election. He announced this exciting decision on April 2oth, better known and celebrated as 4/20.

Afroman’s running as part of the Independent Party, and his main platform is, you guessed it, the legalization of marijuana. It still remains unclear what his take on other international and domestic issues are. His presidential committee is named Joesph Afroman Foreman for President. They’ve spoken on behalf of the rapper.

“Afroman’s ongoing persecution by the overtly corrupt Adams County Sheriff’s Department perfectly highlights that this corruption of leadership has trickled down to law enforcement all across the country,” campaign manager Jason Savage told TMZ. “Criminal Justice Reform and Federal Marijuana Legalization remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform. We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our Cannabis Commander in Chief.”

The rapper announced his intention to run for president back in December during a concert in Missouri. There, he also hilariously dubbed the 2024 election “20-20-FRO.” Now he’s followed up on his promise.

Born Joseph Edgar Foreman, the rapper is also a singer, songwriter, comedian, musician, and, of course, a political activist. He’s best known for his song Because I Got High released in 2000. In 2014, he remade the song with a political twist to reeducate the public on what marijuana is actually like. He wanted to encourage people to vote in Alaska, Oregon, District of Columbia, and Florida to legalize or decriminalize the use of recreational and medical marijuana. The rapper’s fight for the cause continues.