The North Carolina A&T Aggies came into Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium prepared to impress the fans. However, that energy dissipated quickly in a disappointing loss Thursday night. Although the Aggies started strong, Wake Forest ultimately prevailed.

North Carolina A&T had a strong start, holding Wake Forest to one touchdown in the first quarter and scoring themselves with a rushing touchdown from redshirt junior Christian Kenji.

In the second quarter, Aggies quarterback Kevin White's keeper provided momentum, but Wake Forest regained control with a touchdown from Donovan Greene on a screenplay and a subsequent field goal, leading 17-10.

During halftime, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine collaborated with The Spirit of the Old Gold and Black Marching Band to perform a rendition of “Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman.

After halftime, North Carolina A&T continued to struggle offensively while Wake Forest extended their lead to 28 by the end of the third quarter, scoring on a punt return and another passing touchdown.

Wake Forest took advantage of Aggies' mistakes, with redshirt freshman Deuce Alexander catching a touchdown pass before the fourth quarter. Redshirt senior Hank Bachmeier dominated, completing 18 of 28 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Demond Claiborne added a touchdown on 17 attempts, gaining 135 yards. Wake Forest finished with 193 rushing yards.

North Carolina A&T had 227 rushing yards but struggled in the air, with quarterback Kevin White passing for 152 yards without a touchdown. The Aggies were held scoreless in the final two quarters, and the game ended 45-13. Still, Aggie fans around the nation found hope in how the team looked and certainly have hope for the near future.

The Aggies struggled significantly last year, finishing last year's campaign 1-10 and going winless in CAA conference play. With how the team looked against Wake Forest, especially in the first half, North Carolina A&T fans look for a better season this year.

North Carolina A&T will return home on Sept. 7 to face Winston-Salem State in their first home game of the season.