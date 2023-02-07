Ai Ebihara is the Moon Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link dialogue answers, schedule, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Ai Ebihara Social Link

The Ai Social Link can be initiated as soon as Rank 4 of the Strength Arcana has been achieved. It is irrelevant whether the Strength Social Link is Kou Ichijo or Daisuke Nagase.

The protagonist is given a Compact by Ai after her S. Link is maxed. This unlocks the fusion of Sandalphon.

Ai Ebihara Availability

Sayoko is available during the Days of Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. She can be found on the first floor of Yasogami High School.

Sayoko Uehara Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Moon Arcana.

Note that Ai’s Social Link can reverse in two points, in Rank 3 and Rank 5.

The Social Link can Break on Rank 9.

Going through the False Lovers route will lock you out of romancing Ai. This means you must not agree to be her boyfriend during Rank 6 if you wish to go through the Romance route.

Rank 1 (does not take time)

“Hey, you wanna ditch class? Don’t worry, we’ll be back before the last bell.” Sure, why not? Proceed Not really… Leave

“Just knowing everyone else is still stuck at school studying makes it feel great to be out here.” It’s okay once in a while. 0 You shouldn’t ditch class. 0

> Ai only seems to be concerned about her own shopping… This is boring… 0 Alright, I’ll come. 0

> Ai paid for everything with a gold card… Got money to burn? 0 …Whose card is that? 0



Rank 2

“Hmm, doesn’t look like they’ve gotten anything new in. I already have all this…” We’ll have to come back. +3 Why do you buy so much…? 0 Stop complaining. 0

“Buy me an ice latte.” Buy it yourself. +3 Sure. 0 Let’s split one. +2

“They should get rid of all salespeople and put in vending machines. Press a button, and out come your clothes.” Sounds like a good idea. 0 That’d be kind of boring. 0



Rank 3

“What should we do instead?” Come shopping with me. +3 Let’s just chill. +3 Why are we here again…? 0

“Looking at it from your perspective, I’d say you got pretty lucky.” Not exactly… +3 I appreciate it. 0

> Ai rejected him without a second thought… Can’t you be nice? 0 You coulda talked to him… 0

That was downright cruel… Reverses Social Link Are looks everything? 0



Rank 4

> The conversation is getting more and more vulgar… Stop them (+3 to Strength S.Link) Ignore them 0

“……” Let’s go. +3 …Did you hear them? 0



Rank 5

“Th-Thank you for that, last time…” What are you talking about? +3 You’re welcome. 0 I didn’t do much. 0

“Do you think maybe I’m his type? O-Or do you think he hates… people like me?” Have a little confidence. +3 …… +3 He probably does. 0 I wouldn’t know. 0

“All I need you to do is… ask him what’s his type. That’s it.” No problem. 0 Not gonna happen! Reverses Social Link



Rank 6

“But if I can’t be loved, then… Then what’s the point!?” Try to calm down. 0 Come over here… 0 I’ll hear you out. 0

“It’s not like I have any other redeeming qualities…” You’re still young. 0 He just doesn’t know you. 0 I’ll yell at him later. 0

“Haha, just kidding…” I’ll be your boyfriend. False Lovers …… 0

(If “……” is selected) “Hey… Why don’t you and I just go out?” Sounds good. False Lovers Are you sure about that? 0



Rank 7

“I’m sorry. I don’t mean to keep making you hang out with me…” I don’t mind. +3 About time you said it. 0

“I wonder why…” Because we’re friends. +3 You have a crush on me. +3 Because I’m special to you. +3



Rank 7 (False Romance)

“Hey, why don’t you pick out some clothes for me? What do you think I’d look good in?” Sexy clothes. +3 Cute clothes. 0 Casual clothes. 0

“Isn’t that right?” Yep. +3 We are? 0

“…Do you think I’m pretty?” Of course you are. +3 Not really. 0 What’s wrong? 0



Rank 8

“He was just… a normal, good guy. I guess what I felt was kind of a fleeting thing.” Happens all the time. +3 You can be so cruel. +3 Are you okay with that? 0



Rank 8 (False Romance)

“… Do you love me?” Of course… +3 What’s wrong? 0

“You need me, right?” Naturally… +3 Do I really have to say it? 0



Rank 9

> Things don’t look good… You feel Ai is in danger. Help her 0 See what happens 0

“Uh… Sorry, was that unnecessary?” Thank you. +3 That was reckless of you… +3 Are you alright? 0



Rank 9 (False Romance)

“I think we need to… break up.” Why? 0 I don’t want that. 0 You’re being selfish. 0

“I’m so worthless…” That’s not true. +3 Then let’s find your value. +3 You decide your own worth. +3

“I’m sure you’ll eventually hate me… and then you’ll leave me.” I’m not going anywhere. 0 Well, that could happen… 0 You can’t live in fear. 0

“Is there any way… that we could just be friends?” Sure. +3 I knew the whole time. 0 We need time apart. Breaks Social Link



Rank MAX

> What will you do…? Accept her (LOVERS) Reject her (FRIENDSHIP)



Rank MAX (False Romance)