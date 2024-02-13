Air Force faces San Jose State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Air Force San Jose State prediction, odds, and pick.

Air Force and San Jose State are struggling in the Mountain West. The conference is so deep and tough that it's hard for the Falcons and Spartans to find a comfort zone in the league. Air Force has just one conference win, its “out of nowhere” victory against UNLV. San Jose State has just one league victory. That one came on the road at Air Force, meaning that this game is a chance for Air Force to gain revenge, and for SJSU to sweep the season series.

The Mountain West is going to get several teams into the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State is almost certain to get in, with San Diego State close behind. Utah State, New Mexico, Nevada, and Boise State all have a legitimate shot of getting in, and when the smoke clears, at least three and probably four teams will make it. Five is a possibility but not something which should be seen as a probable occurrence just yet. With so many quality teams in the hunt for NCAA bids, the teams not in that group are going to have a hard time competing, and that's what we are seeing with Air Force and San Jose State, two programs trying to gain a little traction and belief and build their rosters for next season, when they can potentially offer more of a challenge to the big dogs in this very entertaining and balanced conference.

Here are the Air Force-San Jose State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Air Force-San Jose State Odds

Air Force Falcons: +3.5 (-115)

San Jose State Spartans: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 134.5 (-108)

Under: 134.5 (-112)

How To Watch Air Force vs San Jose State

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: Local/regional cable, Mountain West Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Air Force Could Cover the Spread

The Falcons lost by only three points to San Jose State in the first meeting of the season between these two teams. If they lose by three here, they cover the spread. Air Force has just one conference win, but let's keep in mind that AFA led Colorado State by four points, on the road, with 21 seconds left in that game. AFA crumbled in those final 21 seconds, allowed CSU to get to overtime, and then lost to the Rams. However, that was a very strong performance against a good team away from home. Air Force will be highly motivated to get a second conference win. It will also be motivated by the desire for revenge against San Jose State. Third, just how confident should anyone be in the idea that San Jose State will sweep Air Force or any other Mountain West team in a two-game season series? It just doesn't warrant trust from a betting standpoint.

Why San Jose State Could Cover the Spread

The Spartans aren't a good team, but they have played close games at home versus Boise State, San Diego State, and other opponents in the conference. They have come close to winning against good teams. They can win — and win by at least four points — against a not-very-good opponent such as Air Force.

Final Air Force-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

Games between bad teams are not good spots for bettors. Bad teams will let you down. Maybe wait for a live play here.

Final Air Force-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State -3.5