The Detroit Tigers had one of the great months of the 2024 Major League Baseball season when they surged in September (16-9) and made the playoffs after a season of growth. Manager A.J. Hinch saw his team rally behind some of the best pitching in the American League and clutch hitting to earn a postseason opportunity.

The Tigers won their first-round matchup against the Houston Astros before suffering a close defeat to the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers were hoping that the offseason would see them add some big bats to their lineup, and in particular, former Astro 3rd baseman Alex Bregman.

In the early days of spring training, Bregman was still available. It was expected that the Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs had the best chance to land the hard-hitting infielder. The Red Sox were able to land their man when Bregman agreed to a 3-year, $120 million deal.

Hinch, who had managed Bregman during his time with the Astros, tried to be philosophical about missing out on his services.

“It’s competitive, and it’s a sport that is ever-changing when you see a lot of different people moving teams and things like that. I think you have to take it for what it is and move into the next phase.”

Bregman will give Red Sox — not Tigers — a big bat in the middle of the lineup

The Red Sox desperately needed a big right-handed bat in the middle of their lineup, perhaps even more so than the Tigers. Boston had added starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler in the offeseason, but slugging outfielder Tyler O'Neill had left through free agency. O'Neill had bashed 31 home runs for the Red Sox last season, but he signed with the Baltimore Orioles.

Bregman has an outstanding record of achievement throughout his career. Bregman has spent 9 years with the Astros and he is a two-time World Series winner. He has taken home one Gold Glove and one Silver Slugger.

He has been an American League All-Star twice he won the MVP Award in the All-Star Game once. He had his best season in 2019 when he slashed .296/.423/.593 with 41 home runs and 112 runs batted in. He also walked a league-high 119 times that season.

Hinch says that he has no hard feelings for the fact that Bregman did not sign with the Tigers. “We're good,” Hinch explained. “I've been in this game for a long time. I value all these relationships, both that I have currently and the ones that I have from the past.”