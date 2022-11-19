Published November 19, 2022

By Timothy Sevilleja · 5 min read

AJ Styles is a world-renowned professional wrestler and currently one of the biggest stars of WWE. Before that, “The Phenomenal One” was formerly known as arguably the greatest professional wrestler in the world outside the WWE, famous for his time in TNA, Ring of Honor and NJPW. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at AJ Styles’ net worth in 2022.

AJ Styles’ Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $6 million

Allen Neal Jones was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and was raised in Gainesville, Georgia. He took up amateur wrestling in high school and college before pursuing professional wrestling in 1998.

He started his career in World Championship Wrestling where he was billed as Air Styles. He’d appear in several Monday Nitro episodes before actually trying out with the WWF. He wrestled a “Metal” episode against The Hurricane as well as a dark match against Rico Constantino. However, in 2001 he rejected the developmental deal offered by the company due to the requirement of relocation. This was in 2001

From 2001 to 2002, he’d appear in numerous independent promotions before signing with Ring of Honor (ROH), where he’d make a name for himself right away. He was main-eventing against the likes of Low Ki, Bryan Danielson and Christopher Daniels.

Styles became an instant hit with every promotion due to his fantastic technical ability in the ring, in-ring storytelling and high-flying tendencies.

He’d also sign with Total Nonstop Action (TNA) around the same time. There, he became the very first X-Division Champion, quickly emerging as a company star. He was part of numerous high-profile feuds that produced Match of the Year contenders, including the Ultimate X match against fellow X-Division stalwarts Petey Williams and Chris Sabin, which contained plenty of high-flying spots. Another was in Turning Point 2005, where he and Samoa Joe delivered a brutal performance with great storytelling.

His best match with the company, however, also came in 2005 with Joe as well as the aforementioned Daniels in a triple threat against the TNA World Heavyweight Title. To date, this is the match that has gotten a 5-star rating from Dave Meltzer in the history of the company. He had an employee vs. authority feud with Dixie Carter before leaving the company after contract renewals broke down.

During Styles’ 17-year tenure with the company, TNA reached its absolute peak with “The Phenomenal One” serving as the face of the organization.

He went to the indies once again after leaving TNA, competing around the world before ending up in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Already known as one of the greatest talents outside of the WWE, he was instantly thrust into the main event in Japan via his alignment with the Bullet Club.

Styles feuded with IWG Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, from whom he’d win the title in his first match with the company. Styles developed and refined his mic skills as a heel with the company, aligning himself with Bullet Club. He was even able to cement his villain status by accidentally breaking Yoshitatsu’s neck with his signature “Styles Clash,” which had him branded a “killer.”

He had a great run with the company, culminating in a Wrestle Kingdom classic against Shinsuke Nakamura for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. They would write him off the program by having Kenny Omega and the Bullet Club betray him.

Finally, after almost two decades, AJ Styles made his second debut in WWE in the 2016 Royal Rumble to an overwhelming pop. He wasn’t all that well-utilized early on, but as with his stint in New Japan, he found a lot of success in being a heel after reuniting with fellow Bullet Club alums Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

He went on to have many successful storylines with the company, the earliest being his feud with John Cena. With it being billed as the face of WWE vs. the face of TNA, it was all the more shocking when Styles won their first two PPV matches, with the Summerslam match being one of the best of the year. Styles won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Dean Ambros soon thereafter, though he would lose it to Cena the following year.

He’d win the belt again from Jinder Mahal in 2017 to have a year-long reign, later losing it to Daniel Bryan. Styles would go on to win the United States Championship from Ricochet, plus take the Intercontinental Championship from Bryan.

With the talent exodus that has been going on, WWE did a very good job in keeping Styles, as he has been one of their best and most consistent performers. His aforementioned matches with Cena, as well as Finn Balor, The Undertaker, Nakamura and even Shane McMahon were some of the most memorable of the past decade.

By the time his career comes to a close, AJ Styles will have a strong case to be on the professional wrestling Mount Rushmore. For so long, he’s been known to be the best talent outside of the WWE, but now that he’s closing in on a decade with them, he’s just one of the best wrestlers in the world, full-stop. He is among the most accomplished wrestlers of his generation as well, as only the second pro wrestler to be a Triple Crown and a Grand Slam champion in both WWE and TNA.

With almost 24 years of experience under his belt, Styles has amassed as much as $6 million.

