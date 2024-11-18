ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Akron Zips (1-8, 1-5 MAC) hit the road to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-10, 0-6) Tuesday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Akron-Kent State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Akron-Kent State Last Game – Matchup History

Akron won the matchup against Kent State last season 31-27.

Overall Series: Akron leads the all-time series 12-10.

Here are the Akron-Kent State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Akron-Kent State Odds

Akron: -10.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -345

Kent State: +10.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +270

Over: 50.5 (-104)

Under: 50.5 (-118)

How to Watch Akron vs. Kent State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread/Win

Akron is not a great football team, but Kent State is worse. The Golden Flashes have not won a game this season, and only two of their games have ended within one score. Kent State does not do many things well, and should not be expected to be the favorites very often. If Kent State continues to play as they have been all season, Akron will win the game by a large amount.

The reason Kent State is so bad is they allow the most points per game in not only the MAC, but the entire nation. The Golden Flashes have just two games this season allowing less than 34 points. Along with that, Kent State is the only team in the NCAA to allow more than 500 yards per game. Akron should not have any problem moving the ball up and down the field and putting up points.

Defensively, Akron should be able to stop Kent State, as well. The Golden Flashes have scored more than 24 points only two times this season. Kent State has scored less than 10 points five points this season, as well. They are not great in the pass or run game. Akron has a great chance to be good on the defensive side of the ball Tuesday night.

Why Kent State Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Kent State has not been good this season. However, this is their best chance to get win number one on the year. Akron is the second-worst team in the MAC, and have played just as bad as the Golden Flashes. Only one of their losses have come by one score, and only one of their wins have come against an FBS team. If there is any game for Kent State to win, it is this one.

Akron allows 35.3 points per game this season, which is the third-most in the MAC. They are much worse against the run, as well. Akron allows just under 200 yards per game on the ground, and opponents have rushed into the endzone 23 times. Kent State does not pass the ball to well, but they should be able to run the ball pretty easily. If Kent State can move the ball in the run game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Akron-Kent State Prediction & Pick

Neither team is great, but that could make for a decent game. It could also make for an ugly game from both teams. With that in mind, I do think it could end up being pretty close. For that reason, I will take Kent State to keep this game within 10 points.

Final Akron-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Kent State +10.5 (-122)