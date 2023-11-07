Akron is coming off their first MAC win as we continue our College Football odds series with an Akron-Miami (OH) prediction and pick.

Akron is coming off their first conference win of the year as they face Miami (OH). It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Akron-Miami (OH) prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Akron enters the game at 2-7 on the year. Their first win of the year was in the second game of the season against Morgan State, but then, they lost six straight games. There were some close games, with them taking Indiana to four overtimes. Against Buffalo, they were up 10-7 at the half and ended up in overtime, where they would love 13-10. Against Central Michigan, they made it a seven-point game in the fourth quarter, but could not score again, losing 17-10. Last time out, they would face Kent State. Kent State had the lead in at the half, with a 20-20 lead, and would add to the lead in the third quarter. Akron entered the fourth quarter down 27-10 but would score three times, including with 26 seconds left in the game, to win 31-27.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH) is getting close to representing the East division in the conference title game. They started the season with a loss to Miami (FL) but then won six straight games. The winning streak was snapped by Toledo. Both teams were undefeated in conference play going into the game, but Toledo opened with a 21-3 lead in the first half. In the third quarter, the RedHawks would storm back, making it 21-17, but could not score again and fell 21-17. Last time out, they would rebound, but it started slow. Ohio has a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, but Miami (OH) has the lead at half 13-9. In the second half, they dominated and would win 30-9.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Akron-Miami (OH) Odds

Akron: +17.5 (-115)

Miami (OH): -17.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-115)

Under: 40.5 (-105)

How to Watch Akron vs. Miami (OH) Week 11

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Akron Will Cover The Spread

DJ Irons is still out for Akron, leaving Jeff Undercuffler Jr at quarterback. He is coming off a solid game, in which he passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns while also running one in during the game. This year he has completed 83 of 136 passes for 896 yards and four scores. He also did not throw an interception last time out but did have a turnover-worthy pass. On the year, he has six interceptions, with eight other turnover-worthy passes.

With DJ Irons still out, that is 300 rushing yards and two scores missing from the lineup. Backup quarterback Tahj Bullock is used in the run game at times, and he has 135 yards on the ground with two scores this year. Lorenzo Lingard leads the running game this year. He has 493 yards this year with three touchdowns. Lingard is averaging almost five yards per carry, with 290 yards after first contact. Last time out was one of his best games of the year, running for 105 yards and a score.

Akron has two receivers who have been solid, plus Lingard out of the backfield. Lingard has brought in all 24 targets this year for 279 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Daniel George has 402 yards this year, and Jasaiah Gathings has 383 yards. George found the end zone for the first time this year last time out while going for 104 yards. Gathings also had his first touchdowns of the year while going for 103 yards in the game.

On the pass rush, CJ Nunnally has been solid this year. He has six sacks this year with 26 quarterback pressures. Overall, Akron has 16 sacks this year, with 115 pressures. In run defense, Bryan McCoy and Antavious Fish lead the way. Both have over 15 stops for offensive failures while having over 30 tackles in the run game. Still, they both miss tackles at times. McCoy has missed eight tackles while Fish has missed four this year. In coverage, Akron has allowed 17 touchdowns but does have some solid coverage. Kerry Martin has two interceptions this year, while also dropping another two. Meanwhile, Devonte Golden-Nelson has two interceptions as well this year, while allowing just 109 yards against him this year. Akron allows 29.1 points per game though, which is 96th in the nation.

Why Miami (OH) Will Cover The Spread

Miami (OH) is also on a backup quarterback with Brett Gabbert out for the year. That means Aveon Smith will be under center. On the year he is 11 for 23 passing for 163 yards and a score. In his only start of the year last week, he went seven for 11 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown. Smith can also do some work on the ground. Last time out he rushed for 30 yards and scored, but also fumbled once.

Missing Gabbert also hurts the ground game. He was second on the team in rushing this year with 222 yards and two scores. This will mean Smith will need to carry some of the load while Rashad Amos does a lot of the work. He has run for 584 yards this year and five scores. He has had to do a lot of it after contact as well, with 442 yards this season.

What has made Miami (OH) good this year has been the defense. They are 23rd in the nation in scoring defense, and second in their conference, allowing just 19 points per game. They are also 37th in the nation in total defense this year, allowing just 334.8 yards per game on the season. The RedHawks also sit top fifty in the nation in both run defense and pass defense this year. The pass rush has been solid this year with 28 sacks on the season. Caiden Woullard has seven of them, while Brian Ugwu has six on the season.

The run defense is led by Matt Salopek, who has 23 stops for offensive failures, while also having 38 tackles in the run game. In coverage, they have just six interceptions this year, but Yahsyn McKee comes in with an interception and two pass break ups while allowing just over 50 percent of passes his way to be completed.

Final Akron-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

Both teams come in with their backup quarterbacks playing but Aveon Smith has experience in this situation before. The Miami (OH) defense is solid and will shut down Arkon in this game. While 17.5 points is a lot to lay, Akron has lost by that twice in the last four games. Miami (OH) also just beat Ohio by 14, which is a much better team.

Final Akron-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick: Miami (OH) -17.5 (-105)