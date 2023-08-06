The Saudi Pro League raid doesn't look like stopping. After the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo in January, they have seen an army of football talent come to the Middle East, such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Riyad Mahrez. Now, it looks like Al Ahli have emerged with a possibility of signing a Serie A superstar.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Al Ahli have emerged as a destination for Napoli superstar Piotr Zielinski. The Saudi Pro League club have presented a formal bid to the Serie A champions for the signature of the Polish midfielder. The negotiations are underway between both clubs for Zielinski, who doesn't have a contract with Napoli after 2024. Al Ahli are yet to agree on a fee with Napoli for the 29-year-old but want to do it soon before moving to other targets. It is reported that Atletico Madrid's Marco Llorente is the next in line for Al Ahli's shopping targets.

Zielinski was initially linked with a move to Manchester United. The Polish midfielder had played with United captain Bruno Fernandes during their days together in Udinese. However, the Red Devils opted for Mason Mount instead, and their links with the 29-year-old died.

Alongside Manchester United, Zielinski was also linked with a move to Juventus. The Old Lady tried to make moves for him, but ultimately, the move didn't materialize. Alongside Zielinski and Llorente, Al Ahli are also linked with moves for Napoli's Victor Osimhen and AS Roma's Roger Ibanez. It remains to be seen how many of those transfer targets end up in the Saudi Pro League.