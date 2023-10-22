Former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is reportedly eyeing a lucrative transfer for Everton's star striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq. Calvert-Lewin, a 26-year-old forward who has recently returned to form following injury setbacks, could potentially be on the transfer market as Everton finds itself amidst a takeover bid by 777 Partners.

Calvert-Lewin, known for his sharp goal-scoring instincts, has been in exceptional form in recent seasons, making him a coveted asset. Gerrard, now managing Al Ettifaq, has expressed his desire to strengthen the squad, and the English striker's profile has caught his attention.

While the move to Al Ettifaq could materialize, it may involve Gerrard reshaping his squad. According to the reports from SunSport, the Saudi Pro League club could be offloading some foreign players to make room for adding Calvert-Lewin. Al Ettifaq, currently positioned seventh in the Saudi Pro League, has made significant signings, including Jordan Henderson and Demarai Gray, formerly of the Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin's potential move to Saudi Arabia could open up a fresh chapter in his career, allowing him to showcase his skills in a different footballing environment. Despite facing hamstring and cheekbone injuries in the current season, he has scored three goals in seven matches for Everton, contributing significantly to his total of 63 goals in 216 appearances for the club.

Regrettably, Calvert-Lewin could not help his side avoid a recent defeat in the highly competitive Merseyside derby, where Mohamed Salah's second-half brace secured a crucial victory for Liverpool at Anfield.

Gerrard's pursuit of Calvert-Lewin underlines his ambition to enhance the quality of his squad with established talents. The potential transfer to Al Ettifaq highlights the continued appeal of English footballers abroad and offers the striker an exciting new challenge in a different league. Meanwhile, Everton continues to experience significant changes, both on and off the pitch, as they navigate the intricacies of the takeover bid.