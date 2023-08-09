It almost feels like the moment Cristiano Ronaldo came to Saudi Arabia, an army of football talent has come with him to the football talents. One of them appears to be his countryman Joao Felix. The Portuguese youngster has been linked with a move to Al Hilal this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal have approached Felix this summer. They are trying to negotiate with Atletico Madrid for a potential loan deal. However, the La Liga giants want to offload the former Benfica superstar permanently. It should be noted that Felix spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea before returning to the Spanish capital.

Felix has already claimed that his dream club is FC Barcelona. However, the Catalans are unable to strike a permanent deal with Atletico Madrid due to their financial chaos. However, things could change as they have sold Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint Germain (PSG). For now, Al Hilal and their manager Jorge Jesus will insist on bringing Felix to the Saudi Pro League.

Diego Simeone was asked on the pre-season tour about the situation with Felix in this market. The Atletico Madrid manager said that he has no problems in terms of working with the Portuguese superstar. However, he hasn't declined that the 23-year-old could be offloaded permanently this summer. Felix is currently in Atletico Madrid's squad on the pre-season tour.

It is also reported that the decision to bring Felix comes as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe. Al Hilal couldn't agree on personal terms with the World Cup winner as he didn't want to play in the Middle East.