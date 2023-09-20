Cristiano Ronaldo's star continues to shine brightly as he achieved a remarkable milestone during Al Nassr's impressive triumph in the AFC Champions League. In a dynamic display, the Portuguese superstar played a full 90 minutes, contributing significantly to his side's 2-0 victory over Persepolis.

While Ronaldo didn't find the back of the net in this match, the 38-year-old icon again etched his name into the annals of football history. With this win alongside the Saudi giants, he marked his 1000th game unbeaten (comprising wins and draws) throughout his illustrious club and international career, which speaks volumes about his enduring excellence on the pitch.

Throughout these thousand games, Ronaldo's teams have amassed an impressive record, winning 776 and drawing 224, showcasing his undeniable impact on the field. It is a fantastic feat, considering he has played domestic football in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Saudi Arabia. Moreover, he has been a talisman for his international team. The clash against Persepolis in Tehran's Azadi Stadium further emphasized his prowess.

Al Nassr capitalized on their numerical advantage when Milad Sarlak received a red card early in the second half after an incident involving Ronaldo. Ten minutes later, Ronaldo's precise assist led to Marcelo Brozovic unlocking the resilient hosts, culminating in Abdulrahman Ghareeb scoring the opener via a deflected strike.

The momentum continued to favor Al Nassr, with Mohammed Qassem sealing the win in the 72nd minute with a spectacular shot into the roof of Alireza Beiranvand's net. Forward Sadio Mane said, “It was a good game, even though the first half was difficult for both teams. We played well in the second half, created chances, and deserved the victory.”

However, the absence of fans due to a ban imposed on Persepolis by the Asian Football Confederation added a unique dimension to the match, as the Azadi Stadium stood empty. Despite this, Al Nassr's win catapulted them to the top of their group, securing a two-point lead over Al-Duhail, coached by Hernan Crespo, after the Qatari club's goalless draw against Tajikistan's FC Istiklol in Dushanbe.