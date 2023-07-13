FIFA have officially banned Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr from registering new players due to high debts. The Portuguese superstar moved to the Middle East in January after Manchester United terminated his contract. After his move, a compilation of high-profile players joined the Saudi Pro League. Most recently, Saudia Arabia have seen the arrivals of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, respectively. However, their reinforcements have taken a setback with this FIFA ban.

Initially, it was reported that Al-Nassr was in hot water due to a case of unpaid fees. The Saudi Pro League club owe Leicester City €460,000 in add-ons for the signature of Nigeria International Ahmed Musa. The add-on resulted from Musa's outstanding performances in the 2018 World Cup.

Now, a FIFA spokesperson has lifted the lid on the Al-Nassr's ban. “Al-Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players — this due to outstanding debts. Relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned”.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In June, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), with an estimated net worth exceeding 600 billion US dollars (approximately £460bn), acquired a controlling interest in Al Nassr and three other Saudi clubs. Despite the ban, Al-Nassr have strengthened their squad by signing Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan. However, they will be unable to register the former Real Madrid man.

The momentum of players coming to Saudia Arabia isn't stopping despite the ban. Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson have also been linked with big-money moves to the Middle East.