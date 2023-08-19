Al Nassr have spent a lot of money in 2023, bringing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane to the team. However, one thing is to buy players and another is to assemble them properly so they can function in the team. So far, we have rarely seen a good performance from the Saudi Pro League giants.

After winning the Arab Club Champions Cup, Al Nassr have lost two consecutive matches, the latest one coming against Al Taawon. The performance of Luis Castro's players, particularly Ronaldo, was criticized as seven Al Taawon players in the starting lineup were valued at around £1m. Al Nassr were eventually beaten 2-0.

Alongside Mane and Ronaldo, Castro's team have also brought Alex Telles, Sesko Fofana, and Marcelo Brozovic to the club. They have provided incredible finances to these players as they have been the marquee signing for the club. However, Al Nassr have now lost consecutive matches under Castro. They conceded Leandre Tawamba Kana's first goal and a second-half late strike from Ahmed Bahusayn.

Al Nassr were awarded a penalty in the stoppage time of the first half. However, VAR intervened, and the referee took back the decision. Ronaldo was at the center of attention for Al Nassr once again. Although he was the focal point in his team's attacks, there was a lack of identity in the model of play. They were too static and almost waited for the Portuguese legend to create magic on his own, just like he did in the Arab Club Champions Cup final against Al Hilal.