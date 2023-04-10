Cristiano Ronaldo was insulted on and off the pitch after his Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr tied rivals Al-Feiha on Sunday.

Ronaldo was mocked by Al-Feiha on Twitter after he angrily left the pitch following the draw, according to Reuters. The result left his club in dire straights to win the Saudi Professional League in 2023.

“Leaders Al-Ittihad did not waste the opportunity to widen the gap with Al Nassr to three points with seven games remaining, with a 2-1 victory against Al-Wehda. Al-Ittihad had an advantage also in a head-to-head result with Al Nassr,” Reuters wrote.

“Al-Feiha later posted on Twitter an edited image of their captain Sami Al-Khaibari sitting in front of Ronaldo at a chess table, reflecting a famous advertisement featuring rivals Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.”

The tweet went viral over the weekend, with the caption “checkmate” drawing comical reactions across the social media site. The image has over 2.3 million views as of Monday morning.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January after signing a monster $75 million annual contract. Although the Portugal captain still has 11 goals in 10 league games, he was unable to pot one against his club rivals.

He was also seen taking off the captain armband and leaving it in his hand after the match, per Reuters.

“The result is definitely bad, and we are not happy,” Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia told the Saudi Sports Company (SSC) through an interpreter. “I don’t feel satisfied with the players’ performance. I asked them to play at the same level as the last game [in the 5-0 victory against Al-Adalah], but this didn’t happen.”

Al Nassr last won the Saudi Professional League in 2019, and they’ll play a crucial game next week against Al-Hilal, the defending champion.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates will need to score some goals if they hope to win the league for the first time in four years.