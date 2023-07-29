Life isn't easy being Cristiano Ronaldo recently. The Al Nassr ace has developed a reputation for being a sore loser over the years. In Manchester United, we saw him break a fan's mobile phone after his team lost 1-0 to Everton. We can assure you that his mentality hasn't changed since his move to Saudi Arabia.

According to the reports from Goal, Ronaldo came on as a substitute for the final 30 minutes of Al Nassr's 0-0 draw against Al Shabab in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The Portuguese all-time top scorer endured a frustrating night as his side missed a lot of chances to secure the win. After the eventual result, the former Real Madrid man was seen squirting water from his bottle on a camera operator.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After such a result, it is almost expected that the cameras will follow Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar was walking towards the middle of the pitch, grabbed a bottle, took a sip, and felt annoyed by the cameraman's presence. The frustration got to him as he squirted water in his direction to send a message that he wanted them to leave him alone.

Ronaldo has been punished multiple times for his actions after the matches. As we said, he broke a fan's mobile phone after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Everton last year. Consequently, he was punished for his actions. Similarly, he had vented frustration on Al Nassr's bench before and shoved an opposition manager. It remains to be seen if the five-time Champions League winner will be punished again for his actions. However, the clip has gone viral on social media. If Ronaldo doesn't get suspended, he will be in action next against Monastir on Monday.