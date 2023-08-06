Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction to the football world. The Al Nassr man has established himself as one of the greatest players ever to kick a football, scoring 830 goals for club and country. However, even an all-time great can get himself into a sticky situation.

According to the reports from Sports Bible, Ronaldo accidentally called the wrong number, and his reaction was outrageously good. It is reported that the former Manchester United had all the time in the world for one lucky lady after he called the wrong number. You can find out the funny conversation in the video published below.

This video is a top trend on social media. Many fans have been quick to spot Ronaldo's heartwarming gesture to the lady after understanding his mistake. The Al Nassr man was quick to apologize to the lady, but that woman didn't seem bothered about it, and why would she be?

After apologizing, Ronaldo asked the lady about her profession. The lady clarified that it wasn't his friend. Her name was Haleme Boland, a famous Kuwaiti television presenter. She is a model with a huge fan following in the Middle East. She couldn't contain her excitement understandably and claimed it to be “the best mistake in the world.”

This video is met with reactions from all over Twitter. One fan wrote, “How can you hate this man.” Another fan added, “I love the fact that he is apologizing, so humble.”

Ronaldo would hope there are no mistakes in his performances in the upcoming Champions Cup quarter-finals. The former Real Madrid man scored an equalizer in the Round of 16 to send Al Nassr through to the last 8 of the competition.