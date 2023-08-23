Al Nassr sealed a great comeback win against Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League, winning 4-2 after being down 2-1 in the scoreline until the 88th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't on the scoresheet but was influential in dragging the team to the finishing line. Talisca, Marcelo Brozovic, and Sultan Al-Ghannam were on the scoresheet for the Saudi Pro League giants. However, not everything appeared as good news for Al Nassr on Tuesday.

According to the reports from the Sporting Bible, Al Nassr would need to make some ruthless cuts if they want to win the AFC Champions League. They are likely to terminate Talisca's contract to correspond with the AFC Champions League rules. According to the Asian Federation, a Saudi Pro League club is allowed five players born outside of Asia to play in the AFC Champions League.

For now, it looks like Talisca would be the casualty for Al Nassr, as they would likely go with Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, and Alex Telles. The 29-year-old Talisca has been with Al Nassr since 2021, having joined the Saudi Pro League club from China's outfit Guangzhou Evergrande.

He has scored an incredible 44 goals in 65 games across all competitions in the Middle East. Two of those goals came yesterday in the AFC Champions League. However, Talisca's future could be in doubt with Al Nassr preparing to axe their starman. Many reporting outlets suggest that a return to Europe is a possibility, but he is likely to move back to China.

Alongside Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad face similar consequences in the AFC Champions League group stages. Both clubs have signed mega players in this window with Al Hilal buying Neymar and Al Ittihad buying Karim Benzema.