Al Shabab has begun discussing a potential managerial job with the Chelsea legend John Terry. The former Aston Villa coach was working as a consultant at Chelsea but wants to make a managerial breakthrough elsewhere. Now, Al Shabab provides him with a fantastic opportunity to do that.

According to the reports from Nicolo Schira, Al Shabab have opened talks with Terry regarding a managerial appointment. The former Chelsea captain has confirmed that he's had discussions about potentially moving to Saudi Arabia. Terry, who is keen to pursue a managerial career, awaits the outcome of the presidential elections at the club to determine the role he may be offered.

Terry's connection with Al Shabab became public when he flew to France for a meeting with club officials as part of his journey towards management. While the talks are in the early stages, at least one of the candidates in the presidential election is interested in involving Terry, possibly as a sporting director responsible for recruitment initially, with future coaching prospects.

The 42-year-old ex-England international is eager to follow in the footsteps of his former national teammates, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, who have successfully transitioned into managerial roles. Terry has prior coaching experience at clubs like Aston Villa and Leicester City, but his ultimate goal is to become a full-fledged manager.

With Gerrard already managing Al-Ettifaq and former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler as head coach at Al Qadsiah, Terry's potential move to Al Shabab could add another illustrious English name to the Saudi Pro League. The outcome of the presidential election, which is expected to be revealed in the coming days, will likely play a significant role in shaping Terry's future in the world of football management.