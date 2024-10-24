Alabama A&M University is on a roll, reaching new heights with record-breaking achievements. For the second year in a row, the university has welcomed its largest-ever class of students, continuing its upward in both undergraduate and graduate enrollment.

This fall, AAMU boasts an impressive 7,295 students, with 2,421 of them attending their first semester as Bulldogs. The Class of 2027, representing 35 states and seven countries, is the largest freshman class in the school’s history.

Alabama A&M’s growth is further highlighted by a surge in applications, with 15,000 students applying this spring a 30% increase compared to the previous recruitment cycle. Transfer applications also rose by 16%, showing the university’s growing appeal.

Under the leadership of President Dr. Daniel K. Wims, who recently secured a contract extension through December 2030, AAMU has made strategic investments to support its expanding student body.

Vice President of Student Affairs Braque Talley explained the university’s commitment, “Alabama A&M is a nurturing and a caring environment, one that puts our students first and one that’s working every day to make sure our students are in a productive environment that encourages and supports them to be the very best in the world.”

To ensure student success, the university has invested $2.5 million into its Freshman Academy and student support systems, doubling the number of advisors for first-year students. “It allows students to make course selections that emphasize their skills and their abilities,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs John Jones. “It also allows us to balance the course load with students.” Jones also noted that as the university continues to grow, more staff will be brought on to maintain this support system.

Addressing the housing needs brought on by increased enrollment, Talley shared that AAMU has contracted apartments in the area to provide off-campus accommodations. Additionally, the university is finalizing plans for a new student amenities building and a state-of-the-art science facility, which will include laboratories, research space, and modern classrooms. “Our activities on campus are how we engage students as well,” Talley said. “Know that we are putting the appropriate resources in place to ensure that we are supporting this growth.”

Alumni support remains a cornerstone of AAMU’s success. NFL legend and alumnus John Stallworth recently contributed to this legacy by delivering the Spring Commencement address and making a generous donation. The John Stallworth Foundation, in collaboration with the Alabama A&M Foundation, established the John and Flo Stallworth Endowed Scholarship, with an initial gift of $1,214,721.

With a growing student body, expanded resources, and strong alumni backing, Alabama A&M continues to reach new heights, fostering an environment that prioritizes student success and innovation.